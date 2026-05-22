In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry.According to the OPIS Global Solar Markets Report released on May 19, Free-On-Board (FOB) China n-type M10 and G12 wafer prices remained unchanged week-on-week at $0.139 per piece and $0.169/pc, respectively. Meanwhile, the newly launched FOB China n-type 210R wafer price assessment was assessed at $0.148/pc. China wafer manufacturers have increased operating rates since May, leading to a corresponding rise in wafer inventories as downstream demand has yet ...

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