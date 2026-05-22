The measure raises the import tariff from 18% to 25% for 48V LFP batteries intended for stationary applications in telecommunications and photovoltaic systems of up to 4.8 kW until May 2027, following a request from the domestic industry via LETEC. For other batteries classified as lithium-ion electric accumulators, the reduced rate of 18% remains. Brazil The Brazilian government has raised the import tax rate for specific lithium-ion batteries from 18% to 25%. The decision updates the tariff for lithium-ion cells to 25%, valid between May 19, 2026, and May 18, 2027. This rate applies specifically ...

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