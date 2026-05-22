DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (U37H LN) Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 22-May-2026 / 09:12 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 21-May-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.5196 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 541351 CODE: U37H LN ISIN: LU1407889457 =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407889457 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U37H LN LEI Code: 5493003YV4FCQGUGY035 Sequence No.: 428344 EQS News ID: 2332110 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 22, 2026 03:12 ET (07:12 GMT)