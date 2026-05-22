In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that April 2026 was one of Australia's driest Aprils in recent years, with widespread rainfall deficits driven by persistent high pressure and ENSO returning to neutral, leading to mostly clear skies and above-normal solar irradiance across much of the continent. New South Wales and Victoria saw the strongest sunshine surpluses, while remnants of ex-Tropical Cyclone Maila brought cloud and rain to the north, creating regional contrasts in rainfall and solar conditions.April 2026 was one of Australia's driest Aprils in recent ...

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