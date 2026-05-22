Global IT corporation FPT announced the launch of Flezi Foundry (FPT Digital Foundry), an AI-augmented delivery platform for software development and IT operations. Built around a governed Service-as-a-Software model, the platform combines autonomous AI agents, human expert oversight, secure infrastructure, and outcome-based delivery mechanisms to help enterprises modernize technology delivery as AI agents become part of software engineering and IT operations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260521235556/en/

Flezi Foundry applies Agentic Engineering, a structured delivery approach for software development and IT operations. The model brings AI agents into delivery workflows with human supervision, governance, transparency, and performance measurement built into the process.

Flezi Foundry operates through two service modes:

Agentic Development Lifecycle (ADLC) supports software development by using specialized AI agents across planning, coding, review, testing, security, and documentation. Working under human supervision, the model is designed to improve delivery capacity, quality, and transparency, aiming to deliver up to 30% more output within the same budget.

(ADLC) supports software development by using specialized AI agents across planning, coding, review, testing, security, and documentation. Working under human supervision, the model is designed to improve delivery capacity, quality, and transparency, aiming to deliver up to 30% more output within the same budget. Agentic Managed Services (AMS) applies the same human-agent model to IT operations. Operations agents assist with alert triage, incident resolution, remediation, and service improvement, helping enterprises improve response times, increase automation, and strengthen service performance over time. At maturity, the platform is designed to automate resolution for 60% to 90% of first-line support requests and support 99.5% service-level compliance.

The platform is built on four foundations. These include hybrid sovereign infrastructure combining Azure Virtual Private Cloud and FPT AI Factory; Hybrid FTE Pods, where human supervisors govern AI agents through Human-in-the-Loop and Human-on-the-Loop models; capacity-based pricing linked to story-point velocity and outcome-based SLA tiers; and a Digital Brain and Skill Marketplace that captures reusable standards, runbooks, and expertise.

To support lower-risk adoption, FPT also provides a structured transition pathway. This begins with a discovery workshop to establish baselines, followed by pilot testing through A/B delivery teams or shadow-mode operations before progressing to full-scale deployment.

"Agentic AI is moving enterprise technology delivery into a new phase, where intelligence is embedded not only in tools, but in the operating model itself," said Frank Bignone, FPT Software Senior Vice President and Head of Corporate Strategy Growth, FPT Corporation. "With Flezi Foundry, FPT will continue to shape a future where software development and IT operations are delivered through governed human-agent collaboration, with speed, accountability, and business outcomes built into the foundation."

The launch advances FPT's broader AI-first growth strategy, building on FleziPT, FPT's AI-first platform for enterprise transformation, and extending that foundation into software development and IT operations through Flezi Foundry. Together with FPT's AI Factories in Vietnam and Japan, an AI-augmented workforce, global delivery network, and enterprise AI solution portfolio, the platform reflects FPT's continued shift toward AI-first services with governed delivery models, repeatable practices, and outcome-based engagement structures.

About FPT

FPT Corporation (FPT) is a globally leading Vietnam-headquartered technology and IT services provider, with operations spanning more than 30 countries and territories. Over more than three decades, FPT has consistently delivered impactful solutions to millions of individuals and tens of thousands of organizations worldwide. With a strong focus on mastering strategic technologies, FPT continues to drive innovation across industries. As an AI-first company, FPT is committed to elevating Vietnam's position on the global tech map and delivering world-class AI-enabled solutions for global enterprises. In 2025, FPT reported a total revenue of USD 2.66 billion and a workforce of over 54,000 employees across its core businesses.

For more information about FPT's global IT services, please visit https://fptsoftware.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260521235556/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Mai Duong (Ms.)

FPT Corporation

FPT Software PR Manager

MCP.PR@fpt.com