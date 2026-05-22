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WKN: A3CWA4 | ISIN: GB00BMCLYF79 | Ticker-Symbol: 88Q
Xetra
21.05.26 | 17:35
5,450 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
4BASEBIO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
4BASEBIO PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,4505,50010:45
PR Newswire
22.05.2026 10:12 Uhr
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4basebio Plc - Director Dealing

4basebio Plc - Director Dealing

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 22

4basebio PLC
("4basebio" or the "Company")

Director Dealing

CAMBRIDGE, UK - 22 May 2026- 4basebio PLC (AIM: 4BB), a company pioneering an enzymatically-produced DNA technology serving the next generation genetic medicines markets, announces that on 21 May 2026 it was informed that Dr. Amy Walker, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, purchased 1,863 ordinary shares in the capital of the Company through the market.

Further details are set out in the Notification of Dealing Form below.

Director / PCA

Number of ordinary shares urchased

Purchase price (pence)

Shareholding following purchase

Shareholding following purchase as a % of the issued share capital

Dr. Amy Walker

1,863

509.00

48,529

0.31%

The 1,863 shares purchased represent approximately 0.01 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.

The issued share capital of the Company comprises 15,538,518 ordinary shares.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 as amended by regulation 11 of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019/310.

For further enquiries, please contact:

4basebio PLC

Dr Amy Walker, CEO

+44 (0)12 2396 7943

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser)

Jo Turner / Sandy Jamieson / Ed Downes

+44 (0)20 7213 0880

Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker)

Geoff Nash / Nigel Birks

+44 (0)20 7220 0500

RBC Capital Markets (Joint Broker)

Kathryn Deegan / Matthew Coakes

+44 (0)20 7653 4000

ICR Healthcare (Media and Investor Relations)

Mary-Jane Elliott / Jessica Hodgson

+44 (0)203 707 5700

About 4basebio

4basebio (AIM: 4BB) is a Cambridge-based biotechnology company pioneering the use of synthetic DNA to enable next-generation therapeutics and vaccines. Through its proprietary enzymatic DNA synthesis platform, 4basebio produces GMP-grade synthetic DNA and mRNA with superior speed, purity, and scalability, overcoming the limitations of plasmid-based systems. The company offers application-specific DNA constructs tailored to the diverse needs of gene therapies, genome editing, mRNA production, and DNA vaccines, helping partners accelerate proof-of-concept studies and reach clinical milestones more efficiently while maintaining the highest standards of safety and quality.

For more information, visit 4basebio.com.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the persons discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Dr. Amy Walker

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

4basebio plc

b)

LEI

213800E2DX9EAIUNCB30

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument, type of

instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares

ISIN: GB00BMCLYF79

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of ordinary shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price: 509.00p

Volume: 1,863

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Aggregated Price

See above

e)

Date of transaction

21 May 2026

f)

Place of transaction

London Stock Exchange

© 2026 PR Newswire
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