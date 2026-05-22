4basebio Plc - Director Dealing

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 22

4basebio PLC

("4basebio" or the "Company")

Director Dealing

CAMBRIDGE, UK - 22 May 2026- 4basebio PLC (AIM: 4BB), a company pioneering an enzymatically-produced DNA technology serving the next generation genetic medicines markets, announces that on 21 May 2026 it was informed that Dr. Amy Walker, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, purchased 1,863 ordinary shares in the capital of the Company through the market.

Further details are set out in the Notification of Dealing Form below.

Director / PCA Number of ordinary shares urchased Purchase price (pence) Shareholding following purchase Shareholding following purchase as a % of the issued share capital Dr. Amy Walker 1,863 509.00 48,529 0.31%

The 1,863 shares purchased represent approximately 0.01 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.

The issued share capital of the Company comprises 15,538,518 ordinary shares.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 as amended by regulation 11 of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019/310.

For further enquiries, please contact:

4basebio PLC Dr Amy Walker, CEO +44 (0)12 2396 7943 Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser) Jo Turner / Sandy Jamieson / Ed Downes +44 (0)20 7213 0880 Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker) Geoff Nash / Nigel Birks +44 (0)20 7220 0500 RBC Capital Markets (Joint Broker) Kathryn Deegan / Matthew Coakes +44 (0)20 7653 4000 ICR Healthcare (Media and Investor Relations) Mary-Jane Elliott / Jessica Hodgson +44 (0)203 707 5700

About 4basebio

4basebio (AIM: 4BB) is a Cambridge-based biotechnology company pioneering the use of synthetic DNA to enable next-generation therapeutics and vaccines. Through its proprietary enzymatic DNA synthesis platform, 4basebio produces GMP-grade synthetic DNA and mRNA with superior speed, purity, and scalability, overcoming the limitations of plasmid-based systems. The company offers application-specific DNA constructs tailored to the diverse needs of gene therapies, genome editing, mRNA production, and DNA vaccines, helping partners accelerate proof-of-concept studies and reach clinical milestones more efficiently while maintaining the highest standards of safety and quality.

For more information, visit 4basebio.com .

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them