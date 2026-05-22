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WKN: A14RAV | ISIN: SE0006993770 | Ticker-Symbol: AXL1
Tradegate
20.05.26 | 09:46
25,050 Euro
-1,14 % -0,290
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AXFOOD AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AXFOOD AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,16025,23011:01
25,19025,20011:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.05.2026 08:45 Uhr
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Axfood AB: Axfood's CFO Anders Lexmon will leave the company

CFO Anders Lexmon has decided to leave Axfood to pursue other opportunities outside of the Group. The search for a successor is now being initiated, and Anders Lexmon will continue in his role until spring 2027 to ensure an orderly transition.

Anders Lexmon has worked for Axfood since 2002 and during the last ten years as the Group's CFO.

"After nearly 25 years at Axfood, I have decided to gradually conclude my operational career. I have had a fantastic time at Axfood where, in my role as CFO, I have had the opportunity to help develop the Group from the time when Axfood was practically a newly listed company to the successful food retail group that Axfood is today. It is now a good time to initiate my succession process in a planned and orderly manner," says Anders Lexmon, CFO.

"I am very grateful for Anders' significant contributions to the Executive Committee and for the commitment, professionalism and leadership he has brought during his many years with the Group. I have great respect for Anders' decision to gradually conclude his operational career in an orderly manner, and we expect Anders to hand over to a future successor sometime during the spring of 2027," says Simone Margulies, President and CEO.

The recruitment process for Anders Lexmon's successor in the role of CFO for Axfood is now being initiated.


For more information, contact:
Magnus Törnblom, Head of Press Axfood, +46 70 266 27 12, magnus.tornblom@axfood.se


Axfood aspires to be the leader in affordable, good and sustainable food. Our family of companies includes the store chains Willys, Hemköp and City Gross as well as Tempo, Handlar'n and Matöppet. B2B sales are handled through Snabbgross, and our support company Dagab is responsible for the Group's product development, purchasing and logistics. The Axfood family also includes Urban Deli as well as the partly owned companies Apohem and Eurocash. Together the Group has approximately 15,000 employees and sales of close to SEK 90 billion. Axfood has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 1997, and the principal owner is Axel Johnson AB. Read more at www.axfood.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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