Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 22.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Mehr als nur Krypto: Sensationelle Kurschance: Bitzero zündet die nächste Stufe im AI- und Bitcoin-Markt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AKAU | ISIN: CH0322161768 | Ticker-Symbol: TKPL
Frankfurt
22.05.26 | 08:03
1,285 Euro
+0,39 % +0,005
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TALKPOOL AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TALKPOOL AG 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.05.2026 08:30 Uhr
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TalkPool AG: 26Q1 - Talkpool interim report Jan - Mar 2026

Talkpools reports first quarter results in line with its plan to scale revenue while managing the cost base. Investments aimed at boosting future profits have substantially increased. Talkpool's management is committed to continue generating profits while transforming in line with its strategic framework. This requires financial discipline - ensuring that growth investments remain within the bounds of operational profitability.

The quarter in brief

January - March 2026

  • Net sales of EUR 4 756 thousand (compared to EUR 4 227 thousand in Q1 2025)
  • EBITDA of EUR 307 thousand (EUR 622) and EBITDA margin of 6.5 % (14.7 %)
  • EBIT of EUR 255 thousand (EUR 582) and EBIT margin of 5.4 % (13.8 %)
  • Net Earnings After Tax of EUR 113 thousand (EUR 343) and net EAT margin of 2.4 % (8.1 %)

January - March key developments

  • Strong organic top-line growth of 12.5 %, in line with long-term targets.
  • The company continues to hire staff and invest in future growth. These growth investments are necessary to enable new revenue streams with higher future profit margins. The increased costs are expected to put short-term pressure on profit margins throughout 2026.
  • Talkpool's operational performance in the first quarter of 2026 was in line with expectations. The first quarter of 2025 was exceptionally strong.
  • The Caribbean market performed well, and the Pakistani business had its best performance since many years. The German business is still Talkpool's best performing market, currently undergoing a planned sales-driven transformation from a project organisation towards a more structured corporate set-up.
  • The balance sheet continued to strengthen, enhancing financial stability and future investment capacity.
  • Preparations to accelerate the new phase of sustained growth intensified. Talkpool's team is focused on sustaining delivery of ongoing services while simultaneously advancing new initiatives aligned with the strategic framework.
  • Commercial activity gained momentum, with several new strategic partnership agreements concluded during the quarter.
  • A group of 10 investors led by Bruce Grant, Applied Invest Nordics AB, agreed to invest EUR 1.65 million in Talkpool and to actively assist with business development.

The full 26Q1 report is available on https://talkpool.com/press-releases/

This report contains insider information that Talkpool AG is obliged to make public pursuant to
the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication at 08:30 o'clock Central European Time on Friday the 22nd of May 2026.

magnus.sparrholm@talkpool.com +41 81 250 20 20

Talkpool is a leading telecommunications network services provider operating globally with extensive experience in network planning, fibre deployment, and innovative technology-enabled value-added services. Listed on Nasdaq First North (TALK) and Deutsche Börse (TLKP), the Company serves major telecommunications operators and enterprises across multiple continents. Certified Advisor: G&W Fondkommission

For more information www.talkpool.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.