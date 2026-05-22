TalkPool AG: 26Q1 - Talkpool interim report Jan - Mar 2026

Talkpools reports first quarter results in line with its plan to scale revenue while managing the cost base. Investments aimed at boosting future profits have substantially increased. Talkpool's management is committed to continue generating profits while transforming in line with its strategic framework. This requires financial discipline - ensuring that growth investments remain within the bounds of operational profitability.

The quarter in brief

January - March 2026

Net sales of EUR 4 756 thousand (compared to EUR 4 227 thousand in Q1 2025)

EBITDA of EUR 307 thousand (EUR 622) and EBITDA margin of 6.5 % (14.7 %)

EBIT of EUR 255 thousand (EUR 582) and EBIT margin of 5.4 % (13.8 %)

Net Earnings After Tax of EUR 113 thousand (EUR 343) and net EAT margin of 2.4 % (8.1 %)

January - March key developments

Strong organic top-line growth of 12.5 %, in line with long-term targets.

The company continues to hire staff and invest in future growth. These growth investments are necessary to enable new revenue streams with higher future profit margins. The increased costs are expected to put short-term pressure on profit margins throughout 2026.

Talkpool's operational performance in the first quarter of 2026 was in line with expectations. The first quarter of 2025 was exceptionally strong.

The Caribbean market performed well, and the Pakistani business had its best performance since many years. The German business is still Talkpool's best performing market, currently undergoing a planned sales-driven transformation from a project organisation towards a more structured corporate set-up.

The balance sheet continued to strengthen, enhancing financial stability and future investment capacity.

Preparations to accelerate the new phase of sustained growth intensified. Talkpool's team is focused on sustaining delivery of ongoing services while simultaneously advancing new initiatives aligned with the strategic framework.

Commercial activity gained momentum, with several new strategic partnership agreements concluded during the quarter.

A group of 10 investors led by Bruce Grant, Applied Invest Nordics AB, agreed to invest EUR 1.65 million in Talkpool and to actively assist with business development.

The full 26Q1 report is available on https://talkpool.com/press-releases/

This report contains insider information that Talkpool AG is obliged to make public pursuant to

the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication at 08:30 o'clock Central European Time on Friday the 22nd of May 2026.

magnus.sparrholm@talkpool.com +41 81 250 20 20

Talkpool is a leading telecommunications network services provider operating globally with extensive experience in network planning, fibre deployment, and innovative technology-enabled value-added services. Listed on Nasdaq First North (TALK) and Deutsche Börse (TLKP), the Company serves major telecommunications operators and enterprises across multiple continents. Certified Advisor: G&W Fondkommission

For more information www.talkpool.com