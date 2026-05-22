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WKN: A1T90L | ISIN: SE0005162880 | Ticker-Symbol: DMN
München
21.05.26 | 08:10
0,107 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DIAMYD MEDICAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIAMYD MEDICAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1050,10611:02
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.05.2026 08:30 Uhr
41 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Diamyd Medical AB (publ): Diamyd Medical announces that Niklas Axelsson has decided to leave his position as CFO to take on a new role in another company

A review to find a successor will now begin, and Niklas will remain with the company for some time to enable a handover to this person.

"Although Niklas has worked for Diamyd for a relatively short period, he has left a mark on the organization. I want to express gratitude on behalf of the company - especially regarding the role he played in our most recent fund raising - and wish him success in his continued career," says Anders Essen-Möller, CEO of Diamyd Medical.

About Diamyd Medical
Diamyd Medical is a Swedish biotechnology company focused on precision medicine approaches for type 1 diabetes and biological manufacturing. The company's investigational drug candidate retogatein, based on recombinant GAD65, was evaluated in the Phase 3 DIAGNODE-3 trial in recent-onset type 1 diabetes. The Company has established a facility for manufacturing of biological products in Umeå, Sweden. Diamyd Medical's B share is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker DMYD B. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

For further information, please contact:
Anders Essen-Möller, CEO
Phone: +46 705 51 06 79
E-mail: anders.essen-moller@diamyd.com

Diamyd Medical AB (publ)
Box 7349, SE-103 90 Stockholm, Sweden. Phone: +46 8 661 00 26
E-mail: info@diamyd.com Org. nr: 556242-3797 Website: https://www.diamyd.com

The information was provided by the contact person above, for publication on 08.30 CET, May 22, 2026.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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