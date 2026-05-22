ARENIT Industrie SE: "A strong start into the year 2026, driven by a combination of organic growth and targeted acquisitions in our DACH-region" - Dr. Stefan Niemeier, Dr. Nils Schlag, Co-CEOs

Summary of the first quarter 2026 (January to March)

Net sales increased 61 per cent to EUR 21.705 (13.488) million. Organically, net sales grew by 17 per cent.

EBITA increased 64 per cent to EUR 3.879 (2.079) million.

The EBITA margin was 18 (15) per cent.

Operating profit increased 73 per cent to EUR 2.724 (1.572) million.

Earnings per share amounted to EUR 0.03

One new company was consolidated during the reporting period: Brainware Solutions GmbH.

ARENIT Industrie SE SDRs were listed on NASDAQ First North Premier Growth Market on March 17th, 2026.

Please see the report and the accompanying presentation for more information.

For further information, contact:

Dr. Stefan Niemeier, Co-CEO ARENIT

Tel: +49 40 645347-16

E-mail: stefan.niemeier@arenit.de

Dr. Nils Schlag, Co-CEO ARENIT

Tel: +49 211 41741945-0

E-mail: nils.schlag@arenit.de

About ARENIT Industrie SE

ARENIT is a German industrial group, headquartered in Hamburg. ARENIT acquires and develops small and medium-sized industrial businesses in the German-speaking DACH region. The Group comprises eleven operating companies with ten portfolio companies in Germany and an eleventh in Switzerland.

This information is information that ARENIT Industrie SE is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:00 CEST on 22 May 2026.