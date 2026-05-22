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WKN: A425U9 | ISIN: SE0027767849 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARENIT INDUSTRIE SE SDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARENIT INDUSTRIE SE SDR 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.05.2026 08:00 Uhr
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ARENIT Industrie SE: "A strong start into the year 2026, driven by a combination of organic growth and targeted acquisitions in our DACH-region" - Dr. Stefan Niemeier, Dr. Nils Schlag, Co-CEOs

Summary of the first quarter 2026 (January to March)

  • Net sales increased 61 per cent to EUR 21.705 (13.488) million. Organically, net sales grew by 17 per cent.
  • EBITA increased 64 per cent to EUR 3.879 (2.079) million.
  • The EBITA margin was 18 (15) per cent.
  • Operating profit increased 73 per cent to EUR 2.724 (1.572) million.
  • Earnings per share amounted to EUR 0.03
  • One new company was consolidated during the reporting period: Brainware Solutions GmbH.
  • ARENIT Industrie SE SDRs were listed on NASDAQ First North Premier Growth Market on March 17th, 2026.

Please see the report and the accompanying presentation for more information.

For further information, contact:

Dr. Stefan Niemeier, Co-CEO ARENIT

Tel: +49 40 645347-16

E-mail: stefan.niemeier@arenit.de

Dr. Nils Schlag, Co-CEO ARENIT

Tel: +49 211 41741945-0

E-mail: nils.schlag@arenit.de

About ARENIT Industrie SE

ARENIT is a German industrial group, headquartered in Hamburg. ARENIT acquires and develops small and medium-sized industrial businesses in the German-speaking DACH region. The Group comprises eleven operating companies with ten portfolio companies in Germany and an eleventh in Switzerland.

This information is information that ARENIT Industrie SE is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:00 CEST on 22 May 2026.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

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