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WKN: 872318 | ISIN: SE0000106270 | Ticker-Symbol: HMSB
Tradegate
22.05.26 | 08:48
15,175 Euro
+0,13 % +0,020
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
H&M HENNES & MAURITZ AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
H&M HENNES & MAURITZ AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,17015,17510:48
15,18015,18510:48
PR Newswire
22.05.2026 10:30 Uhr
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Leaf Bio: BioFleax Enters a Global Fashion Context Through the Stella McCartney H&M Spring 2026 Collection

LONDON and PARIS and AMSTERDAM, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 100% Plant-based performance material BioFleax has entered the global fashion stage through the Stella McCartney H&M Spring 2026 collection, appearing in a snakeskin-print bomber jacket released as part of the collaboration.

More than 20 years after the first Stella McCartney H&M collaboration, the partnership returns at a moment when lower-impact design, material innovation, supply chain transparency, and circularity are becoming increasingly important to the future of fashion.

Within this context, BioFleax becomes more than a material name in the product composition. It represents one of the ways next-generation plant-based materials are beginning to enter mainstream fashion products - not as a concept, but as part of a finished garment made for consumers.

BioFleax is a proprietary technology platform for next-generation plant-based performance materials, designed to combine the comfort associated with natural fibers with the functional qualities of synthetics. Built on renewable biomass resources, molecular design, and process innovation, BioFleax enables high-performance materials for modern textile applications.

In the collection, BioFleax moves from material development into a finished fashion product made for consumers. Its use in the snakeskin-print bomber jacket demonstrates how plant-based performance materials can support design expression while entering real product development, supply chains, retail, and consumer-facing applications.

For the fashion industry, this is significant because next-generation materials must prove more than environmental intent. They must work within product design, manufacturing processes, and market-ready applications. BioFleax's role in the Stella McCartney H&M collection provides a concrete example of how plant-based material innovation can move beyond concept-stage experimentation and into global fashion products.

As brands increasingly look beyond surface design to the materials behind a product, BioFleax offers a new pathway for material innovation: one that begins with renewable biomass, is engineered for performance, and is developed with future circularity in mind.

About BioFleax

BioFleax is the technology platform behind Leaf Bio's next generation of plant-based performance materials. Built on renewable biomass resources and Leaf Bio's molecular design capabilities, BioFleax turns material innovation into scalable solutions for real-world products. It is designed for brands and industries looking to move beyond fossil-based material systems without compromising performance, application readiness, or future circular potential.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2985236/WechatIMG51.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/biofleax-enters-a-global-fashion-context-through-the-stella-mccartney-hm-spring-2026-collection-302778920.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.