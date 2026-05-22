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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.05.2026 10:46 Uhr
153 Leser
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Italpreziosi Achieves LMBA Silver Good Delivery Accreditation

AREZZO, Italy, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Italpreziosi S.p.A. is pleased to announce its of?cial inclusion in the LBMA Silver Good Delivery List, one of the most prestigious international standards in the precious metals industry.

Effective May 20, 2026, Italpreziosi has of?cially joined the LBMA Silver Good Delivery List, complementing the Gold Good Delivery accreditation the Company obtained in 2018.

Achieving the LBMA Silver Good Delivery accreditation marks a signi?cant strategic milestone for Italpreziosi and further strengthens the Company's international positioning within the global precious metals sector. The LBMA Silver Good Delivery accreditation recognizes Italpreziosi's high-quality production standards and manufacturing excellence, con?rming the Company's compliance with the leading international standards of the global bullion market.

"This inclusion in the LBMA Silver Good Delivery List represents an important recognition for Italpreziosi and for the commitment and dedication demonstrated by our team over the years. This achievement con?rms the quality of our processes, the Company's industrial strength, and our ongoing commitment to increasingly high international standards in terms of responsibility, transparency, and sustainability, supported by continuous investments in innovation, research, and advanced technologies," said Ivana Ciabatti.

With more than 40 years of experience in the precious metals industry, Italpreziosi is today recognized as one of Italy's leading industrial players in international markets for precious metals re?ning, recovery, trading, and the production and distribution of investment gold. The Company operates through high-quality standards, advanced traceability systems, and a strong focus on compliance and responsible sourcing.

In 2024, Italpreziosi also achieved B Corp Certi?cation, joining the international community of companies meeting high standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. Among its numerous certi?cations, the Company has also obtained important ESG and sustainability recognitions, including the UNI/PdR 125:2022 Gender Equality Certi?cation and ISO 14064-1 certi?cation for carbon footprint measurement and management.

Since its foundation, Italpreziosi has been guided by the principle of generating pro?t while upholding strong ethical values, dignity, and responsibility. "We ?rmly believe that an integrated approach combining economy, environment, and community can become the foundation of a new industrial culture, where our Company stands out for responsibility, sustainability, innovation, and transparency."

For more information:
Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c8f7fdd4-b584-4433-a226-929d49233db6


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.