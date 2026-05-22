Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 22

Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust plc ("AGVIT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") for the above company as at the close of business on 21 May 2026 were:-

Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) = 90.51p

Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) = 94.94p

Zero Dividend Preference Share (accrued entitlement per the Articles) = 113.64p

Contact:

Michael Campbell

For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

22 May 2026