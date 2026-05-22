LiberNovo Summer Kickoff Across Europe: A Five-Day Flash and Two Show Floors

HONG KONG, HK / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2026 / LiberNovo's Summer Kickoff Flash opens Friday, May 22 across the EU (9:00 CEST) and UK (8:00 BST) and runs five days. LiberNovo Omni ships in a regional bundle with €651 off in the EU and £549.50 off in the UK. Verified students and educators can stack another 5% on top.

What's in the Bundle

EU: LiberNovo Omni paired with the StepSync footrest and a matching StepSync Mat. €1,066 flash, regular €1,717, or 38% off.

UK: LiberNovo Omni paired with the StepSync footrest and an Eye Mask. £969.50 flash, regular £1,519, or 36% off.

Designed Around Motion

LiberNovo Omni adapts to the body in real time. Three features handle the work:

Bionic FlexFit Backrest. Eight independent panels follow the spine through every shift in posture, instead of one rigid surface pushing back.

Automatic armrests. They track with the chair's recline so you don't reset them between positions, and they slide back into the base when you scoot under the desk so they don't jam the edge.

OmniStretch decompression cycle. Button-activated, runs at any recline angle, with the strongest spinal decompression effect at deep recline.

The StepSync footrest in the bundle is engineered to work alongside the chair as a paired system. Once the seat height is set on day one, the manual levers stay out of the rest of the chair's life.

First 200 Orders Receive a Gift

The first 200 orders placed during the sale window receive the Smart Entry Savings Bundle: three magnets, a baseball cap, and two sticky note pads. Added automatically at fulfillment, no code required. The 200 count applies to every order in the window, not only the flash bundle.

The Student and Educator Stack

Verify through the LiberNovo Exclusive Discount Program page and an extra 5% off applies to chair-inclusive orders. Stacked on the flash, the EU bundle lands around €1,013 and the UK bundle around £921 before tax.

Two Show Floors This Week

LiberNovo's Summer Kickoff heads to two major European gaming events this May, with the new Maxis series, Omni Pro, and Omni SE showcased at MCM Comic Con, London (Booth N4220, May 22-24) and Nordic Game Conference, Malmö (Booth C6, May 26-29). Visitors are invited to experience LiberNovo's vision of dynamic ergonomic support that adapts naturally to the body through long hours of work and play.

Five Days, Then It Closes

The flash opens Friday, May 22 at 9:00 CEST / 8:00 BST and closes Tuesday, May 26 at 9:00 CEST / 8:00 BST. The 200 gift bundles ship in order received.

Support by Motion. Defined by Comfort.

Media Contact:

Name: Cassie Kuang

Email: pr@libernovo.com

SOURCE: LiberNovo

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/libernovo-summer-kickoff-across-europe-a-five-day-flash-and-two-show-f-1168175