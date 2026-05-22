At its 2026 SAJ elekeeper Ecosystem Partner Conference, SAJ showcased new products for the residential and C&I market segments. The manufacturer is marking its shift away from traditional passive solar energy toward an era of proactive AI.SAJ has launched three new products for the energy storage ecosystem - elekeeper 5.0, EK90 Series HS5, and CHS3. The elekeeper 5.0 app is a digital toolkit that includes five core AI capabilities: AI Designer offers smart layout and ROI modeling for proposal generation; AI Care ensures 24/7 system health; AI Saving enables peak shaving, generator coordination, ...

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