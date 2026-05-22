The ultra-thin TOPCon solar cell uses dual-sided polysilicon passivated contacts formed by low-pressure chemical vapor deposition. The champion device, with a thickness of only 80 µm, achieved 19.7% efficiency with 719 mV open-circuit voltage and demonstrated strong passivation, optical performance, and mechanical flexibility.Researchers from the National University of Singapore have fabricated an ultra-thin TOPCon solar cell with polysilicon (poly-Si) passivated contacts on both sides - a so-called byPoly solar cell - using low-pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD). Poly-Si layers are used ...

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