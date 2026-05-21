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WKN: A4229U | ISIN: US2437335084 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
21.05.26 | 21:55
1,515 US-Dollar
-0,33 % -0,005
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRUGOLF HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRUGOLF HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.05.2026 23:06 Uhr
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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TruGolf Holdings, Inc.: TruGolf Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Salt Lake City, Utah, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruGolf Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUG), a leading provider of golf simulator software and hardware, yesterday reported its first quarter 2026 results.

Q1 2026 vs. Q1 2025:

Financial Highlights

• Revenue: $5.0 million for the first quarter 2026 vs. $5.2 million in the first quarter 2025. The year-on-year sales decline primarily reflected a modest decline in the sale of golf simulators which was somewhat offset by slightly higher software contracts.
• Net Loss: $(1.4) million for the 2026 first quarter as compared to $(2.7) million for the 2025 period.
• Total operating expenses declined by 14.9% in Q1 2026 as compared to the 2025 period.
• Net cash used by operations in Q1 2026 declined to $0.1 million from $0.4 million in Q1 2025.

"Q1 was a solid start to the year for TruGolf but we have greater expectations to grow the top line over the course of 2026 through greater market adoption of the new products and features we have been introducing in the last 12 months." Said Chris Jones, CEO and Director of TruGolf. "To assist in our sales efforts, we have added David Harper as Head of Global Sales during the quarter. David has extensive experience in developing and expanding sales efforts and we are excited about the potential for greater concentrated efforts in this area. Additionally, we have continued to enhance our finance team by the recent addition of Steven Passey as Chief Financial Officer. Steven's experience in improving the financial processes and operations of smaller organizations makes him an ideal fit for our current needs." Mr. Jones concluded, "Finally, we are excited by the recent announcements of two TruGolf Links flagship locations on Long Island, New York, both of which are targeted to open before year end. We continue to expect our first flagship franchise location for TruGolf Links to open in Cherry Hill New Jersey later in the second quarter."

Q1 2026 Results:

First quarter 2026 sales were $5.0 million, down from first quarter 2025 sales of $5.2 million. Golf simulator revenues were down $0.2 million or 4.4% year-over-year in the quarter, while software contracts modestly increased.

Salaries in Q1 2026 declined 59.2% to $0.8 million from $1.9 million in Q1 2025. This change was the result of the company now capitalizing the salary component of software development costs. Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) costs increased 16.8%, or $3.2 million from $2.7 million due to increased amortization from the aforementioned capitalized software development costs.

Interest expense in Q1 2026 declined by 89.2% to $0.2 million from $1.5 million in Q1 2025. The decline was the result of earlier efforts to restructure the Company's debt and convert it into preferred shares. Net loss for the quarter declined to $1.4 million from $2.6 million in the 2025 period.

In the first quarter of 2026 the Company repurchased 439,208 shares for $346,503 under the previously announced share repurchase plan.

Operations:

Cost of revenues in the quarter increased $0.5 million primarily due to the new inclusion of warehouse employee salaries and wages of $0.2 million and an increase of $0.2 million in shipping costs compared to the 2025 Q1 costs. As a result, gross profit for Q1 2026 declined $0.8 million to $2.7 million from $3.4 million in Q1 2025. Gross margin declined to 53.0% in Q1 2026 from 68% in the 2025 period.

The 2026 first quarter loss from operations increased $0.1 million to $(1.3 million), compared to $(1.2 million) for the 2025 period. Net cash used in Q1 2026 operating activities decreased to $0.1 million as compared to $0.4 million during the first quarter of 2025. The period over period change was primarily attributable to favorable changes in working capital, including increases in deferred revenue and accounts payable, partially offset by changes in inventory and accounts receivable. During Q1 2026, our net cash used in investing activities was $1.1 million as compared to net cash used in investing activities of $0.3 million during Q1 2025. The increase in cash used in investing activities was primarily due to an increase in capitalized costs for software development. The Company ended the first quarter of 2026 with $10.9 million in cash on hand, down $1.6 million from the $12.6 million in cash on hand at the end of Q4 2025.

Net Loss decreased to $1.4 million for 2026's first quarter, compared to $2.7 million for the 2025 period.

Disclaimer on Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements that are not of historical fact constitute "forward-looking statements" and accordingly, involve estimates, assumptions, forecasts, judgements and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company's anticipated Cherry Hill, New Jersey opening in the second quarter and the success of the TruGolf Links franchise rollout. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'plans,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'potential,' 'may,' 'could,' 'might,' 'will,' 'should,' 'approximately' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

About TruGolf

Since 1983, TruGolf has been passionate about driving the golf industry with innovative indoor golf solutions. TruGolf builds products that capture the spirit of golf. TruGolf's mission is to help grow the game by attempting to make it more Available, Approachable, and Affordable through technology - because TruGolf believes Golf is for Everyone. TruGolf's team has built award-winning video games ("Links"), innovative hardware solutions, and an all-new e-sports platform to connect golfers around the world with E6 CONNECT. Since TruGolf's beginning, TruGolf has continued to attempt to define and redefine what is possible with golf technology.

CONTACTS:

Michael Bacal
mbacal@darrowir.com
917-886-9071

TRUGOLF HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

March 31, December 31,
2026 2025
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents - 8,836,670 - 10,469,263
Restricted cash 2,100,000 2,100,000
Accounts receivable, net 1,314,837 1,060,709
Inventory, net 1,360,668 863,257
Prepaid expenses 766,947 985,076
Total Current Assets 14,379,122 15,478,305
Property and equipment, net 411,054 355,499
Capitalized software development costs, net 4,230,512 3,633,661
Right-of-use assets 551,116 682,648
Other long-term assets 31,023 31,023
Total Assets - 19,602,827 - 20,181,136
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable - 3,186,999 - 2,767,385
Deferred revenue 6,610,869 5,560,725
Notes payable, current portion 294,138 296,733
Notes payable to related parties 2,250,000 2,250,000
Line of credit, bank 802,738 802,738
Dividend notes payable 118,362 118,362
Accrued interest 594,461 594,590
Accrued and other current liabilities 1,405,705 1,508,750
Lease liability, current portion 398,302 502,526
Total Current Liabilities 15,661,574 14,401,809
Non-current Liabilities:
Note payables, net of current portion 268,500 287,000
Gross sales royalty payable 1,000,000 1,000,000
Lease liability, net of current portion 164,664 191,944
Total Liabilities 17,094,738 15,880,753
Commitments and Contingencies
Stockholders' Equity:
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 10 million shares authorized
Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value per share; authorized - 50,000 shares; 4,140 and 5,427 shares issued and outstanding, respectively. Liquidation preference of $3,922,680 as of March 31, 2026 - 1
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized:
Common stock - Series A, $0.0001 par value, 1 billion shares authorized; 641,006 and 422,899 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 63 41
Common stock - Series B, $0.0001 par value, 10 million shares authorized; 19,999 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 2 2
Treasury stock at cost, 9 shares of common stock held, respectively (2,382,000- (2,037,000-
Additional paid-in capital 49,376,386 47,413,839
Accumulated deficit (44,486,362- (41,076,500-
Total Stockholders' Equity 2,508,089 4,300,383
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity - 19,602,827 - 20,181,136

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

TRUGOLF HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)

For the For the
Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
March 31, 2026 March 31, 2025
Revenue, net - 5,020,262 - 5,237,825
Cost of revenue 2,337,266 1,800,114
Total gross profit 2,682,996 3,437,711
Operating expenses:
Salaries, wages and benefits 793,411 1,946,816
Selling, general and administrative 3,184,164 2,725,119
Total operating expenses 3,977,575 4,671,935
Loss from operations (1,294,579- (1,234,224-
Other (expense) income:
Interest income 54,448 54,596
Interest expense (207,163- (1,490,694-
Total other expense (152,715- (1,436,098-
Loss from operations before provision for income taxes (1,447,294- (2,670,322-
Provision for income taxes - -
Net loss - (1,447,294- - (2,670,322-
Net loss per common share - basic and diluted - (2.75- - (44.24-
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 527,000 60,356

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

TRUGOLF HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)

For the For the
Three Months Three Months
March 31, 2026 March 31, 2025
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss - (1,447,294- - (2,670,322-
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization 491,896 115,300
Amortization of convertible notes discount - 231,940
Amortization of right-of-use asset 131,532 88,354
Stock issued for make good provisions on debt conversion - 1,087,513
Stock options issued to employees - 3,341
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net (254,128- (180,461-
Inventory, net (497,411- (1,503,632-
Prepaid expenses 218,129 (73,342-
Other current assets - 45,737
Accounts payable 419,485 (256,248-
Deferred revenue 1,050,144 1,028,780
Accrued interest payable - (95,974-
Accrued and other current liabilities (103,045- 1,823,760
Lease liability (131,504- (93,865-
Net cash used in operating activities (122,196- (449,119-
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment (78,238- (64,159-
Capitalized software, net (1,066,064- (270,531-
Net cash used in investing activities (1,144,302- (334,690-
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from PIPE loans, net of discount - 2,520,000
Repayments of notes payable (2,595- (2,448-
Repayments of notes payable - related party (18,500- -
Repurchase of treasury stock (345,000- -
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (366,095- 2,517,552
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,632,593- 1,733,743
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period 12,569,263 10,882,077
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period - 10,936,670 - 12,615,820
Supplemental cash flow information:
Cash paid for:
Interest - - - 108,993
Income taxes - - - -
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
Series A Convertible Preferred Stock dividends converted to Class A Common Stock - 2,043,300 - -
PIPE note principal converted to Class A Common Stock - - - 1,655,000

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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