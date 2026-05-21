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WKN: 621912 | ISIN: CA4528921022 | Ticker-Symbol: L7D
Frankfurt
22.05.26 | 08:05
3,800 Euro
+1,06 % +0,040
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IMPERIAL METALS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMPERIAL METALS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,8004,02012:20
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.05.2026 23:06 Uhr
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Imperial Metals Corporation: Imperial Announces Voting Results for the Election of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Metals Corporation ("Imperial" or the "Company") (TSX:III) reports, in accordance with the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange, that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated April 1, 2026, were elected as directors of the Company at the Company's virtual Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 20, 2026 (the "Meeting").

Results of the vote for the election of directors which took place at the Meeting are:

Name Votes For- Votes Withheld-
Carolyn D. Anglin 136,317,37498.65 1,860,9541.35
David Edwards 138,154,92799.98 23,4010.02
J. Brian Kynoch 137,986,68599.86 191,6430.14
Pierre Lebel 128,250,57692.82 9,927,7527.18
Larry G. Moeller 137,530,49999.53 647,8290.47
Janine North 138,005,56199.87 172,7670.13
James P. Veitch 138,005,14099.87 173,1880.13

A total of 139,677,377 common shares were voted in connection with the Meeting, representing approximately 78.40% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. The results of other matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results, filed on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.com.

About Imperial

Imperial is a Vancouver based exploration, mine development and operating company with holdings that include the Mount Polley mine (100%), the Huckleberry mine (100%), and the Red Chris mine (30%). Imperial also holds a portfolio of 23 greenfield exploration properties in British Columbia.

Company Contacts

Brian Kynoch - President - 604.669.8959


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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