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WKN: A2N7Y5 | ISIN: CA8710031094 | Ticker-Symbol: 7RD
Frankfurt
22.05.26 | 08:32
3,600 Euro
+1,69 % +0,060
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SWISS WATER DECAFFEINATED COFFEE INC Chart 1 Jahr
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SWISS WATER DECAFFEINATED COFFEE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,6003,94012:21
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.05.2026 01:18 Uhr
25 Leser
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Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc.: Swiss Water Reports Voting Results from Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSX: SWP) ("Swiss Water" or "the Company"), a leading specialty coffee company and premium green coffee decaffeinator, is pleased to announce the following voting results of the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders, which was held on Thursday, May 21, 2026.

Election of Directors

The Director nominees listed in the Management Information Circular for its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders were elected as Directors of Swiss Water. Voting results for individual Directors elected were as follows:

Votes ForVotes Against
NomineeNumberPercentageNumberPercentage
Frank A. Dennis3,408,94899.72%9,6930.28%
Roland W. Veit3,317,21097.03%101,4312.97%
Robert B. Johnston3,325,64297.28%92,9992.72%
Nancy L. McKenzie3,407,95899.69%10,6830.31%
Alan C. Wallace3,325,69297.28%92,9492.72%
Eric Yanagi3,325,16297.27%93,4792.73%
Mark Vendramin3,408,96899.72%9,6730.28%

Appointment of Auditors

MNP LLP was appointed as auditors with 99.98% voting support.

Confirmation of Advance Notice By-Law No. 2

Confirmation of Advance Notice By-Law No. 2 was approved with 99.63% voting support.

Ratification of the Shareholder Rights Plan Agreement

Ratification of the Shareholder Rights Plan Agreement was approved with 97.03% voting support.

About Swiss Water

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. is a leading specialty coffee company and a premium green coffee decaffeinator that employs the proprietary Swiss Water® Process to decaffeinate green coffee without the use of chemical solvents such as methylene chloride. It also owns Seaforth Supply Chain Solutions Inc., a green coffee handling and storage business. Both businesses are located in Delta, British Columbia, Canada.

Additional Information

A more detailed discussion of Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc.'s recent financial results is provided in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis filed on SEDAR+ www.sedarplus.ca and the Company's website https://investor.swisswater.com/financial-reports-and-filings/.

For more information, please contact:

Iain Carswell, Chief Financial Officer
Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc.
Phone: 604-420-4050
Email: investor-relations@swisswater.com
Website: investor.swisswater.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, such statements may include such words as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "plan" and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance, as well as management's current estimates, but they are based on numerous assumptions and may prove to be incorrect. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks related to processing volumes and sales growth, operating results, the supply of utilities, the supply of coffee, general industry conditions, commodity price risks, technology, competition, foreign exchange rates, construction timing, costs and financing of capital projects, a potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and general economic conditions. The forward-looking statements and financial outlook information contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except to the extent required by applicable securities law, Swiss Water undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in management's expectations or in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those described herein.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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