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WKN: A40KLN | ISIN: US53271X1081 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
21.05.26 | 21:59
0,247 US-Dollar
+0,33 % +0,001
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LIMINATUS PHARMA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LIMINATUS PHARMA INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.05.2026 02:36 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Liminatus Pharma Inc.: Liminatus Pharma Announces Nasdaq Delisting Notification

FULLERTON, Calif., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liminatus Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIMN) ("Liminatus" or the "Company") today announced that the Company received a delisting notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq").

As previously disclosed in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by the Company on November 25, 2025 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), on November 19, 2025, the Company received notices from Nasdaq indicating that the Company's listed securities failed to comply with the $50,000,000 market value of listed securities (MVLS) requirement for continued listing in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(2)(A) (the "MVLS Rule") and the $15,000,000 market value of publicly held shares (MVPHS) requirement for continued listing in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(2)(C) (the "MVPHS Rule"). The Company was provided a period of 180 calendar days, or until May 18, 2026, in which to regain compliance.

On May 20, 2026, the Company received a notice from Nasdaq stating that the Company had not regained compliance with the MVLS Rule and the MVPHS Rule. Accordingly, its securities will be delisted from The Nasdaq Global Market. Unless the Company requests an appeal of the determination before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the "Panel") by May 27, 2026, trading of the Company's common stock and warrants will be suspended at the opening of business on May 29, 2026, and a Form 25-NSE will be filed with the SEC, which will remove the Company's securities from listing and registration on Nasdaq. The Company intends to timely request an appeal before the Panel. The hearing request will result in a stay of any suspension or delisting action pending the hearing.

About Liminatus

Liminatus Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies for oncology and other serious diseases.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release consists of forward-looking statements for purposes of the federal securities law that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Words such as "will," "would," "may," "intends," "potential," and similar expressions, or the use of future tense, identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance and actual actions or events could differ materially from those contained in such statements. For example, there can be no assurance that Nasdaq will accept the Company's plan to regain compliance or that the Company will regain compliance with the Nasdaq listing rules during any compliance period or in the future, or otherwise meet Nasdaq continued listing standards. For additional information about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in information, events or circumstances after the date of this press release, unless required by law.

For more information, please contact:

Chris Kim, Chief Executive Officer
chris@liminatus.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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