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WKN: A42BPG | ISIN: US9859152061 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
21.05.26 | 21:53
1,000 US-Dollar
+0,35 % +0,004
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
YIMUTIAN INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
YIMUTIAN INC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.05.2026 05:24 Uhr
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Yimutian Inc. Announces Submission of Hearing Request to Nasdaq and Proactive Measures to Regain Full Compliance

BEIJING, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yimutian Inc. (Nasdaq: YMT) ("Yimutian" or the "Company"), a leading agricultural digital service company in China, today announced that it has formally submitted a hearing request to the Hering Panel (the "Panel") of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") on May 20, 2026, Eastern Time.

As previously disclosed, on May 13, 2026, the Company received (i) a notification regarding its deficiency under the Minimum Market Value of Listed Securities (MVLS) requirement pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(2)(A), and (ii) a Determination Letter notifying the Company of its non-compliance with the Minimum Market Value of Publicly Held Shares (MVPHS) requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(2)(C), and that it is subject to delisting.

In response, the Company timely submitted the hearing request and related correspondence to the Panel. The submission of the hearing request automatically stays any delisting action pending the outcome of the hearing or any extension granted by the Panel. The Company's American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") will therefore continue to trade on The Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "YMT" during this process.

Yimutian remains fully committed to regaining compliance with all applicable Nasdaq continued listing requirements. The Company has been actively implementing a comprehensive plan that includes strategic initiatives aimed at increasing its market value of listed securities and publicly held shares. The management team is confident in the fundamental strength of the Company's business and is taking all reasonable and appropriate actions to eliminate the deficiencies and achieve sustained compliance.

The Company will continue to provide timely updates regarding material developments in this matter. There can be no assurance that the Company will ultimately regain compliance or that its ADSs will remain listed on Nasdaq.

About Yimutian Inc.
Yimutian Inc., founded in 2011 and headquartered in Beijing, is a leading digital service provider covering China's entire agricultural value chain. Leveraging AI, big data and other digital technologies, the company provides services across every key stage of the agricultural ecosystem-from production and distribution to consumption-and has built an AI-powered agricultural service platform connecting farms to tables and origins to cities.
For more information, please visit https://ir.ymt.com/

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For investor inquiries, please contact:
Email: ir@ymt360.com Phone: +86 1057086561
For media inquiries, please contact:
Email: pr@ymt360.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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