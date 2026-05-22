DJ Amundi USD Corporate Bond Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi USD Corporate Bond Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc (USIC LN) Amundi USD Corporate Bond Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-May-2026 / 10:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi USD Corporate Bond Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 21-May-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.071 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1860975 CODE: USIC LN ISIN: LU1285959885 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1285959885 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USIC LN LEI Code: 213800713AA69XKCG155 Sequence No.: 428380 EQS News ID: 2332242 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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May 22, 2026 04:40 ET (08:40 GMT)