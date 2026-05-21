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WKN: A3DV8N | ISIN: GB00BMXNWH07 | Ticker-Symbol: 85V1
Tradegate
21.05.26 | 21:42
44,000 Euro
-2,22 % -1,000
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NOBLE CORPORATION PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOBLE CORPORATION PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,60045,60012:28
44,60045,60010:00
PR Newswire
21.05.2026 22:09 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Noble Corporation Plc Announces New Director Appointment

HOUSTON, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Corporation plc (NYSE: NE, "Noble", or the "Company") today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Jeff Miller, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Halliburton, to serve as a director of Noble.

Charles M. Sledge, Chairman, on behalf of the Company's Board of Directors, commented, "I am delighted to welcome Jeff to Noble's Board of Directors. With deep industry expertise and a proven strength in strategic planning and international business, he brings valuable insights and leadership as we continue to guide Noble's long-term strategy and deliver value to our shareholders. We look forward to Jeff's contributions in the years ahead."

Mr. Miller currently serves as the Chairman of the Board, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Halliburton. Since joining Halliburton in 1997, Mr. Miller has served in several roles, including Chief Operating Officer, Senior Vice President of Business Development, Regional Vice President of Gulf of Mexico, and Operations Vice President of Angola and Indonesia. Mr. Miller holds a Bachelor of Science in agriculture and business from McNeese State University and an MBA from Texas A&M University.

About Noble Corporation plc

Noble is a leading offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company owns and operates one of the most modern, versatile, and technically advanced fleets in the offshore drilling industry. Noble and its predecessors have been engaged in the contract drilling of oil and gas wells since 1921. Noble performs, through its subsidiaries, contract drilling services with a fleet of offshore drilling units focused largely on ultra-deepwater and high specification jackup drilling opportunities in both established and emerging regions worldwide. Additional information on Noble is available at www.noblecorp.com.

SOURCE Noble Corporation plc

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.