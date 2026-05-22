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PR Newswire
22.05.2026 11:18 Uhr
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Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University: XJTLU celebrates 20th anniversary and unveils new 10-year plan

SUZHOU, China, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On 22 May, Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU) officially celebrated the 20th anniversary of its founding.

The day's main event was the XJTLU High-Quality Development Conference that reflected on the University's 20-year educational journey, saw the release of XJTLU's newest 10-year strategic plan, and launched the official university anthem, "Onwards We Go".

In his address unveiling the University's new strategic plan, Professor Youmin Xi, Executive President of XJTLU, said: "XJTLU's core strategy for the next decade will pivot from building upon its 3.0 industry-innovation ecology toward exploring the XJTLU 4.0 model."

This new phase aims to achieve a deep integration and collaborative development across industry, academia, research, government, and society.

Professor Tim Jones, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Liverpool, recalled in his speech that XJTLU started with an inaugural cohort of 164 students in 2006 and has now grown to nearly 26,000 students.

He commended its remarkable achievements in blending the educational advantages of East and West, in cultivating talent, in driving research innovation, and in serving as a bridge for UK-China cooperation, saying: "XJTLU has become, in my view, the most successful transnational education venture globally."

In his address, Academician Professor Wenquan Tao, President of XJTLU, noted that XJTLU has evolved from a "one-building university" into a Sino-foreign cooperative university with an open and modern campus, and a highly internationalised educational approach.

Looking ahead, he emphasised: "Innovation is forever embedded in the DNA of all XJTLUers."

The anniversary celebrations also included the unveiling of commemorative gifts from the University's two parent institutions: the Liver Bird Sculpture at XJTLU's Entrepreneur College (Taicang) from the University of Liverpool, and the Yinshui Siyuan Monument at the SIP campus, from Xi'an Jiaotong University.

Concurrently, from 21 to 24 May, the 11th Annual Conference on Higher Education Innovation & the Final of the 11th XJTLU National University Teaching Innovation Award was held at XJTLU Entrepreneur College (Taicang).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2986096/XJTLU_choir.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xjtlu-celebrates-20th-anniversary-and-unveils-new-10-year-plan-302780000.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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