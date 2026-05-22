The Chinese manufacturer said the system is designed for easy AC-coupled integration with existing PV systems and scalable expansion up to 7.5 kW three-phase output. The system purportedly delivers 800 W-2.5 kW AC output, supports up to 5.76 kW PV input with 96.5% efficiency.From ESS News Chinese inverter and storage system manufacturer Deye has released a new hybrid storage system for plug-and-play solar and residential PV applications. "The system supports AC coupling, allowing it to integrate seamlessly with existing solar panels or microgrids without requiring major rewiring or replacement ...

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