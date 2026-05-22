Greece marks lululemon's third market entry of 2026 in partnership with Arion Retail Group

lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) today announced the opening of the first lululemon stores in Greece through its franchise partnership with Arion Retail Group. The first store location will open tomorrow, Saturday, May 23, 2026, at Akadimias 17 Voukourestiou in Kolonaki, central Athens. A second store location is set to open on Friday, June 12, 2026, at the Golden Hall shopping mall.

The opening of these stores represents an important step in lululemon's continued expansion across Europe, introducing the brand's innovative athletic and lifestyle products, alongside community-led experiences rooted in movement and wellbeing, to new guests in Greece.

"We're excited to welcome more guests to lululemon with the opening of the first stores in Greece, marking another milestone in our continued growth across EMEA," said Sarah Clark, Senior Vice President, EMEA, lululemon. "Together with our franchise partner Arion Retail Group, we look forward to introducing our premium performance products that blend technical innovation with elevated style to new guests in the market and building meaningful connections with the local community here in Athens."

Located in the heart of Athens, the lululemon Kolonaki store will showcase products designed to support a wide range of activities including yoga, Pilates, running, training, golf, tennis, and everyday movement. Guests will discover the brand's women's and men's technical apparel and accessories across almost 180 square meters of light-filled, modern retail space created using natural materials including textured plaster, terrazzo flooring, and wood finishings.

The second lululemon store location in the market will open at Golden Hall Athens' premier shopping mall located in the northern end of the city in Marousi. The 290 square meter store will offer guests an elevated shopping experience over two floors in one of the city's most vibrant retail destinations.

Both locations will serve as dynamic community hubs, fostering relationships with guests through movement, wellbeing, and shared experiences. The stores will play an active role in engaging with local run clubs, fitness studios, and trainers, creating opportunities for events and collaborations that strengthen connections with the community in Greece. Guests in the market will also be able to explore and shop lululemon products online at eu.lululemon.com.

The opening of the first lululemon stores in Greece reflects the company's continued focus on strategic international growth and marks the brand's third new market entry of the year, following Poland and Hungary in March 2026. This year through its franchise partnership model, lululemon plans a record six new market entries over a 12-month period. Further planned entries in 2026 include Romania, Austria, and India, extending lululemon's community-led approach and innovative products to even more guests around the world.

About lululemon

lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU) is a technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories company for yoga, running, training, tennis, golf, and most other activities, creating transformational products and experiences that build meaningful connections, unlocking greater possibility and wellbeing for all. Setting the bar in fabric innovation and functional design, lululemon works with yogis and athletes in local communities around the world for continuous research and product feedback. For more information, visit lululemon.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect lululemon's current expectations and plans. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that could affect future performance are included in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. lululemon undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements following their release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260522282681/en/

Contacts:

Investors:

lululemon

Howard Tubin

1-604-732-6124

or

ICR, Inc.

Joseph Teklits

1-203-682-8200

Media:

lululemon

Madi Wallace

1-604-732-6124