DJ Amundi S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc (500G LN) Amundi S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-May-2026 / 11:35 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 21-May-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 148.4172 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 24641897 CODE: 500G LN ISIN: LU1681049018 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681049018 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 500G LN LEI Code: 5493007YUEI1FG9SC192 Sequence No.: 428406 EQS News ID: 2332332 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 22, 2026 05:35 ET (09:35 GMT)