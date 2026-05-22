Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE: NTZ) ("Natuzzi" or the "Company") announced today that on May 20, 2026, the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") notified the Company that it had accepted its plan to regain compliance with the NYSE's continued listing standards.

As previously reported, on January 6, 2026, the Company received a notice from the NYSE stating that it was no longer in compliance with the continued listing standards set forth in Section 802.01B of the NYSE Listed Company Manual relating to market capitalization and shareholders' equity.

The Company submitted a compliance plan to the NYSE on April 6, 2026 and subsequently on May 18, 2026 advising how the Company intends to regain compliance with the continued listing standards within 18 months of January 6, 2026 (i.e., by July 6, 2027). The Company is subject to periodic review by the NYSE for compliance with the initiatives set forth in the plan. If the Company is not in compliance with the continued listing standards by July 6, 2027, or if it does not make progress consistent with the plan during the plan period, the NYSE may initiate delisting proceedings as appropriate. The Company intends to regain compliance with the NYSE's continued listing standards by such date; however, there is no assurance that the Company will be able to do so.

About Natuzzi S.p.A.

Founded in 1959 by Pasquale Natuzzi, Natuzzi S.p.A. is one of the most renowned brands in the production and distribution of design and luxury furniture. As of December 31, 2025, Natuzzi distributes its collections worldwide through a global retail network of 564 monobrand stores, 487 Natuzzi galleries, along with more than 550 curated placements within larger, multi-brand environments. Natuzzi products embed the finest spirit of Italian design and the unique craftmanship details of the "Made in Italy", where a predominant part of its production takes place. Natuzzi has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 13, 1993. Committed to social responsibility and environmental sustainability, Natuzzi S.p.A. is ISO 9001 and 14001 certified (Quality and Environment), ISO 45001 certified (Safety on the Workplace) and FSC Chain of Custody, CoC (FSC-C131540).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260522854622/en/

Contacts:

For information:

Natuzzi Investor Relations

Piero Direnzo tel. +39 080-8820-812 pdirenzo@natuzzi.com

Natuzzi Corporate Communication

Giancarlo Renna (Communication Manager) tel. +39. 342.3412261 grenna@natuzzi.com

Barbara Colapinto tel. +39 331 6654275 bcolapinto@natuzzi.com