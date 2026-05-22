Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2026) - Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. (TSXV: CHS) (OTCQB: CMHSF) (the "Company" or "CHS"), a provider of healthcare benefits administration software and services, today announced that on June 15th - 17th, it will be exhibiting at the IFEBP Trustees and Administrators conference in San Diego, CA, USA.

The IFEBP (International Foundation of Employee Benefit Plans) conference will provide CHS an opportunity to exhibit to an audience of experienced Union Trustees and Benefit Administrators as they gain a deeper understanding of how to run their pension and health and welfare funds.

Growth & Commercial Impact

The Company has been focused on building a strong sales pipeline and participation in conferences is an important step to increase engagement and brand awareness across key target markets in the United States, including labor unions, third-party administrators, and self-insured employers.

"We are looking forward to attending the IFEBP Trustees and Administrators Institute, a leading conference that brings together over 450 Trustees and Administrators and will assist CHS in reaching to important stakeholders, including current and prospective clients as well as consultants and experts in the industry," said Chris Cosgrove, Chief Executive Officer of CHS. "Our increased presence at such conferences leads to increased market engagement, new relationship development and opportunity generation," added Mr. Cosgrove.

The Company also announced that further to the Company's news release of Jan 8, 2026, announcing securities for debt transaction (the "Settlement") to settle up to US$893,250 (approximately C$1,232,685 equivalent) in liabilities through the issuance of up to 2,465,369 common shares at a price of C$0.50 per share, the Company confirms that it is proceeding with the Settlement. Completion of the Settlement will be subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of all necessary approvals including that of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued will be subject to a 4 month hold period from the date of issuance under applicable securities laws.

About Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc.

Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. is a corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of Alberta and is the parent company of Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. (Delaware). The Company is a vertically integrated software as a services (SaaS) company focused on digitizing healthcare with Healthcare Benefits Administration solutions, providing reliable and high-volume transaction-capable systems. The Company's state-of-the-art Novus 360 Healthcare Welfare and Benefits Administration (HWBA) SaaS platform is used by clients for all aspects of healthcare benefits administration (including self-funded employers, providers, and labor unions), providing healthcare administrative software and technology-enabled services.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

The press release contains "forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws." Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "budget", "believe", "project", "estimate", "expect", "scheduled", "forecast", "strategy", "future", "likely", "may", "to be", "could", "would", "should", "will" and similar references to future periods or the negative or comparable terminology, as well as terms usually used in the future and conditional. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as of the date they are provided. However, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors that could cause the Company's actual results and financial conditions to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that could cause actual results and financial conditions to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, include among others: general economic, market and business conditions in Canada and globally; market volatility; unforeseen delays in timelines for any of the transactions or events described in this press release; and the risk of regulatory changes that may impact the business of the Company. All forward-looking information is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events, or developments, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298527

Source: Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc.