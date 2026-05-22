Carbon Nanotubes Market worth $3.56 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets,'Carbon Nanotubes Market by Type (Single-walled Carbon nanotubes (SWCNT), Multi-walled Carbon Nanotubes (MWCNT), Method, Application (Electronics & Semiconductors, Energy & Storage, Structural Composites Application), and Region - Global Forecast to 2031', The carbon nanotubes market size was USD 1.78 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 3.56 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 14.88% between 2026 and 2031.

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Carbon Nanotubes Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2031

2026 Market Size: USD 1.78 billion

2031 Projected Market Size: USD 3.56 billion

CAGR (2026-2031): 14.88%

Carbon Nanotubes Market Trends & Insights:

The carbon nanotubes market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. It is increasingly used in electric vehicle batteries, nanomaterials, and lightweight engineering. Various industries are adopting carbon nanotubes due to their high conductivity, light weight, good electrical properties, strength, and reinforcement properties in batteries, electronics, composites, and specialty coatings.

Asia Pacific dominated the global carbon nanotubes market in 2025, accounting for a share of 41.3%, in terms of value.

By type, the SWCNT segment led the overall carbon nanotubes market in 2025.

The structural composites application is projected to register the highest CAGR of 16.97%, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

LG Chem Ltd., Cabot Corporation, and Resonac Corporation are identified as key players in the global carbon nanotubes market. These companies have strong market presence and extensive product portfolios.

Toray International, Inc., Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd., and Klean Commodities, among other emerging players, hold strong positions in specialized niche segments, underscoring their potential to become future market leaders in the carbon nanotubes market.

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Growing demand for materials with improved thermal management characteristics is contributing to increasing demand for carbon nanotubes (CNTs). The high thermal conductivity of these materials allows them to be incorporated into systems designed to optimize heat management and temperature regulation. CNTs are used to optimize thermal performance in composites, coatings, and interface materials while maintaining lightweight properties. Efficient heat management is of importance in different industrial applications for product performance and service life.

By type, the MWCNT segment is projected to be the second-fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

The MWCNT segment is projected to be the second-fastest-growing segment in the carbon nanotubes market, in terms of value, between 2026 and 2031. Multi-walled carbon nanotubes (MWCNT) are highly effective electrically conductive fillers for conductive plastics due to their excellent electrical conductivity while preserving the mechanical strength and flexibility of the polymer in which they are dispersed. MWCNTs are found in electronic enclosures, automotive components, and industrial packaging as a solution to controlling static electricity and enhancing the electrical performance of electrical devices. Their ability to create conductive networks throughout polymers, when used at relatively low loading levels, helps maintain the original physical properties of the polymer substrate to which they are added, thereby increasing the processing efficiencies and decreasing overall material costs relative to conventional conductive fillers.

By application, the energy & storage segment accounted for the second-largest market share in 2025.

The energy & storage segment accounted for the second-largest share in the overall carbon nanotubes market, in terms of value, in 2025. Carbon nanotubes are among the most conductive nanomaterials, and their electrical properties are critical in energy storage devices. For example, the conductive networks created by carbon nanotubes allow for more rapid currents to flow throughout electrodes in lithium-ion batteries and in supercapacitors. This results in better efficiency in charging and discharging of energy stored in cells. This ability enables batteries to operate at high power levels, supply consistent power outputs, and be operationally more reliable in consumer electronic devices, electric vehicles, and grid storage systems. Incorporating carbon nanotubes within active materials also enhances energy transfer mechanisms, which allow for higher energy densities and cycling stability.

North America was the second-largest market for carbon nanotubes, in terms of value, in 2025.

In 2025, North America was the second-largest market in the global carbon nanotubes market. With the increase in renewable energy investments in North America, there has been a growing need for higher-performance materials that can improve efficiency and longevity. Due to their electrical and structural strength, carbon nanotubes are used in energy conversion and storage devices, and on some surfaces as coatings with conductive properties. Their inclusion in these products helps ensure higher energy efficiency and a longer operational lifespan. Governments and corporations are also investing in renewable energy infrastructure as part of their efforts to become more sustainable while minimizing reliance on traditional fuels. Carbon nanotubes are enabling development in these alternative energy sectors. As installations increase across North America, the use of carbon nanotubes continues to grow proportionally in related sectors.

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Key Players:

The key players profiled in the report include LG Chem, Ltd. (South Korea), Cabot Corporation (US), Resonac Corporation (Japan), Nanocyl SA (Belgium), Jiangsu Cnano Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Arkema S.A. (France), Cheap Tubes Inc. (US), OCSiAl (Luxembourg), Carbon Solutions LLC (US), and Toray International, Inc. (Japan).

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