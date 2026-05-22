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PR Newswire
22.05.2026 12:48 Uhr
260 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Simplilearn Solutions Private Limited: Simplilearn Partners with Virginia Tech to Launch A Certificate Program in Cloud Computing and DevOps

PLANO, Texas, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn, a global leader in digital upskilling, today announced the launch of its Cloud Computing and DevOps Certification Program in partnership with Virginia Tech. The program is curated to train professionals with the skills needed for multi-cloud environments, DevOps practices, and new technologies such as Generative AI in cloud systems. It offers strong academics with hands-on learning to help learners design, deploy, and manage modern cloud infrastructure and automation workflows.

Cloud computing and DevOps are reshaping how businesses approach technology. Today, 96% of companies use public cloud platforms, and 99% of surveyed organizations report that DevOps has had a positive effect on their organizations. Many organizations report faster time-to-market and measurable returns from cloud and DevOps transformation, underscoring the growing need for skilled cloud and DevOps professionals.

The program is carefully curated to address this growing skills gap by providing end-to-end exposure to leading cloud platforms, including AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, as well as real-world DevOps implementation practices. Learners will experience a blended learning approach that combines live sessions led by instructors, official on-demand content from AWS and Microsoft Azure, sandboxed lab environments, and opportunities to collaborate with peers and attend masterclass by Virginia Tech instructors. Learners will complete over 150 hours of learning, supported by more than 30 hands-on projects, over 200 guided practice tests, and interactive labs that mimic real enterprise cloud and DevOps settings.

The curriculum takes learners from the fundamentals of cloud computing to the design of cloud architectures and the management of the DevOps lifecycle, on premise and on cloud. It covers key practices such as CI/CD pipelines, containerization with Docker, orchestration with Kubernetes, and infrastructure-as-code, while also introducing emerging areas like AIOps, MLOps, DevSecOps, GitOps, edge computing, and generative AI on cloud platforms. To bring these skills together, learners complete a capstone project that simulates real-world cloud and DevOps scenarios. This hands-on experience helps them build a professional portfolio aligned with industry expectations.

Speaking about the program launch, Mr. Kashyap Dalal, Cofounder and COO of Simplilearn, said, "Cloud computing and DevOps have become foundational to how organizations innovate and scale digital products today. However, enterprises increasingly need professionals who can operate across multi-cloud ecosystems while integrating automation and AI-driven workflows. This partnership with Virginia Tech brings together academic excellence and applied industry learning, enabling learners to build practical expertise in cloud architecture, DevOps automation, and next-generation cloud technologies that drive real business outcomes."

Upon successful completion, learners will receive a joint Virginia Tech-Simplilearn digital badge with downloadable certificate of completion, along with official Microsoft Azure certificates for designated modules. Furthermore, learners will qualify for a Virginia Tech Continuing Education alumni membership on LinkedIn and will have access to Simplilearn's AI-driven career support services. These services include key job tracking tools, resume builders, mock interviews, and career workshops.

Regarding the partnership, Shelly Jobst, Director at Virginia Tech Continuing and Professional Education, said, "This partnership reflects our shared commitment to preparing professionals for rapidly evolving technology environments. By combining Virginia Tech's academic foundation with Simplilearn's immersive learning model, the program enables learners to develop practical cloud and DevOps capabilities while gaining exposure to emerging technologies shaping the future of enterprise innovation."

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, have a high school diploma or equivalent, and have prior professional experience, which is preferred. The application process includes submitting an online application and statement of purpose, followed by admissions review and enrollment confirmation upon selection.

About Virginia Tech

Dedicated to its motto, Ut Prosim (That I May Serve), Virginia Tech pushes the boundaries of knowledge by taking a hands-on, transdisciplinary approach to preparing scholars to be leaders and problem solvers. A comprehensive land-grant institution that enhances the quality of life in Virginia and throughout the world, Virginia Tech is an inclusive community dedicated to knowledge, discovery, and creativity. The university offers more than 280 majors and degree programs to a diverse enrollment of more than 38,000 undergraduate, graduate, and professional students in a comprehensive range of colleges and schools. The university has a significant presence internationally and across Virginia, including Academic Building One and the Institute for Advanced Computing in Alexandria; the Health Sciences and Technology campus in Roanoke; sites in Newport News and Richmond; and numerous Extension offices and research centers. A leading global research institution, Virginia Tech conducts more than $650 million in research annually.

About Simplilearn

Founded in 2010, Simplilearn, a Blackstone portfolio company, is a global leader in digital upskilling, enabling learners across the globe with access to world-class training for individuals and businesses. Simplilearn offers 1,500+ live classes each month across 150+ countries, impacting over 15 million learners worldwide. Its programs are designed and delivered in collaboration with world-renowned universities, top corporations, and leading industry bodies. From early-career professionals to managers, executives, small businesses, and large enterprises, Simplilearn's role-based, skill-focused, industry-recognized, and globally relevant training programs provide ideal upskilling solutions for diverse career or business goals.

For more information, please visit www.simplilearn.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/simplilearn-partners-with-virginia-tech-to-launch-a-certificate-program-in-cloud-computing-and-devops-302780031.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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