Military Drone Market worth $109.22 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the military drones market is estimated at USD 34.85 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 109.22 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 25.7% during the forecast period.

Browse 150 market data Tables and 100 Figures spread through 320 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Military Drone Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Military Drone Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020-2031

2020-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 34.85 billion

USD 34.85 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 109.22 billion

USD 109.22 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 25.7%

Military Drone Market Trends & Insights:

The military drones market is driven by rising defense modernization programs in major countries. Defense agencies are increasing the use of unmanned systems for surveillance missions. Combat operations are also driving higher drone deployment in defense sectors. Border security activities are increasing the adoption of military drones. Military forces are focusing on autonomous drone technologies and advanced intelligence systems for better battlefield operations. Drone manufacturers are developing longer endurance platforms carrying improved payload capabilities for different defense missions.

By propulsion, the fuel cell-powered military drone segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 32.5% from 2026 to 2031.

By launch mode, the catapult launched segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 26.7% from 2026 to 2031.

By autonomy level, the fully autonomous segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate of 31.7% during the forecast period.

By region, the Middle East dominated the military drones market, with a market share of 41.9% in 2025.

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The market for military drones is expanding due to increased defense spending by major countries. Unmanned systems are increasingly used by defense organizations for surveillance tasks. The defense industry is likewise seeing an increase in intelligence gathering activities. Drone deployment in military operations is increasing due to combat support missions. Autonomous drones with longer flight durations and sophisticated monitoring features are becoming increasingly popular. The use of military drones in contemporary defense operations is being encouraged by growing border security concerns.

Military forces are increasing investments in drone swarming technologies for coordinated combat missions. Rising focus on reducing risks for defense personnel is also increasing the use of unmanned systems in high-threat environments. Governments are further investing in artificial intelligence-based drone platforms for faster decision-making during military operations. Growing demand for real-time battlefield data is also supporting the deployment of advanced surveillance drones across defense missions.

By MTOW, the 151-2,000 Kg segment held the largest market share in 2025.

The 151-2,000 Kg segment accounts for a large share of the military drones market because these drones are widely used for surveillance and combat support missions. Defense forces use these platforms for long-distance intelligence operations across border regions and military zones. These drones support larger payload capacity for sensors, cameras, and defense equipment. Increasing deployment of medium altitude military drones is further driving growth in this segment.

By payload capacity, the 5-50 Kg segment accounted for the largest market share in 2025.

The 5-50 Kg payload capacity segment holds a major share in the military drones market because these drones can carry advanced surveillance systems and combat equipment for defense missions. Military agencies use these drones for long-endurance operations across border regions and conflict zones. equipment. Rising demand for multi-mission military drones is further supporting growth in this segment.

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By region, the Middle East accounted for the largest market share in 2025.

The Middle East holds a major share in the military drones industry because of rising investments in defense modernization programs in countries such as Saudi Arabia, Israel, and the UAE. Regional defense agencies are increasing the deployment of surveillance drones for border monitoring operations. Combat operations are increasing the adoption of military drones in the region. Rising geopolitical tensions are creating higher demand for unmanned defense systems. Military forces are investing in autonomous drone technologies for stronger intelligence gathering missions. Battlefield monitoring requirements are also contributing to market growth.

The report profiles key players such as Northrop Grumman (US), RTX (US), General Atomics (US), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel), and Teledyne FLIR LLC (US). These companies have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as product launches, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, investments, and defense contracts, to strengthen their presence in the military drones companies.

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