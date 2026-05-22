Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2026) - Legend Power Systems Inc. (TSXV: LPS) (OTCQB: LPSIF) ("Legend Power" or the "Company"), a global leader in commercial electrical system solutions, reports its financial results for the three and six months ended March 31, 2026 ("Q2 F2026"). The Company has also scheduled a conference call to provide a business update to discuss its Q2 F2026 financial results today at 11:00 AM ET (8:00 AM PT) (details below). The call will be hosted by Randy Buchamer, President & Chief Executive Officer. A complete set of Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis has been filed at www.sedarplus.ca. All dollar figures are quoted in Canadian dollars.

Q2 F2026 Highlights

Revenue of $546 thousand versus $523 thousand in Q2 F2025

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $294 thousand versus a loss of $810 thousand in Q2 F2025

Net loss of $443 thousand versus a loss of $940 thousand in Q2 F2025

"The second quarter of 2026 marked another important step forward for Legend Power Systems as customer engagement and commercial activity continued to accelerate," said Randy Buchamer, CEO of Legend Power Systems. "Our pipeline is stronger than ever, driven by growing recognition that power quality and energy reliability are becoming mission-critical priorities across commercial real estate, education, government, transportation, and defense infrastructure. Customers are increasingly leaning into our enhanced analytical tools and proprietary risk metrics, which are helping quantify the broader operational and financial impact of poor power quality beyond traditional energy savings alone. As we continue advancing late-stage opportunities and expanding strategic partnerships, we believe SmartGATE is increasingly being viewed as essential building energy infrastructure rather than a discretionary efficiency upgrade."

Q2 F2026 Operational Highlights

Technology Proving Ground program for the United States General Services Administration, which operates approximately 1,800 federally owned buildings is proceeding well. The first site has been installed, and data is being generated for third-party review.

Sales activity is continuing at a strong pace, as evidenced from customers, repeat, stalled and new business, who continue engaging with deep and wide interest. The strength in viability is driven mainly by customers articulating power quality concerns and higher visible costs. Partner sales efforts also continue to grow in volume, dollars, and strength.

Legend Power Systems is engaged in active sales processes with several of the top firms in the Commercial Real Estate space, with over 196 buildings in active sales cycles for over 400 plus potential SmartGATE's.

Subsequent Events to Quarter End

Legend Power announced $1.3 million in orders representing 12 SmartGATE systems across government expansion projects, reseller-driven sales channels, and existing customer expansion opportunities. The orders reflect growing traction from the Company's enhanced customer value strategy, including its Capital Infrastructure Risk Assessment (CIRA) framework and expanded analytical tools designed to better quantify the operational, maintenance, and long-term infrastructure benefits of SmartGATE beyond traditional energy savings metrics.

Q2 F2026 Financial Highlights

Financial summary for the three and six months ended March 31, 2026



Three months ended March 31, Six months ended March 31, (Cdn$, unless noted otherwise) 2026 2025 Change 2026 2025 Change Revenue 545,838 522,579 4% 798,708 604,414 32% Cost of sales (332,549) (408,234) (19)% (474,103) (478,123) (1)% Gross margin1 213,289 114,345 87% 324,605 126,291 157% Gross margin %1 39% 22%

41% 21%

Operating expenses (658,743) (1,049,412) (37)% (1,289,748) (2,090,698) (38)% Net loss (442,734) (939,863) 53% (964,758) (1,972,744) (51)% Adjusted EBITDA2 (293,833) (810,293) 64% (758,935) (1,621,953) (53)%

1 Gross margin is based on a blend of both equipment and installation revenue.

2 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure. See EBITDA Reconciliation for details.

Revenue for the second quarter of 2026 was $545,838, compared with $522,579 in the same quarter of fiscal 2025. The higher revenue during Q2 of fiscal 2026 is primarily due to the fulfillment of additional SmartGATE units.

Gross margin in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 was $213,289, compared with $114,345 in the same quarter of fiscal 2025. The increase in gross margin, compared to prior quarter of this fiscal, was primarily due to an increase in average selling price of the SmartGATE units and improved factory utilization.

The Company's operating expenses for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 were $658,743, compared with $1,049,412 in the same quarter of fiscal 2025. The primary cause for the decrease was lower headcount, salaries and consulting costs as a result of internal cost cutting measures.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 was negative $293,833, compared with negative $810,293 in the same quarter of fiscal 2025.

Net loss for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 was $442,734, compared with a net loss of $939,863 in the same quarter of fiscal 2025.

WEBINAR DETAILS:

DATE: Friday, May 22, 2026 TIME: 11:00 AM ET (8:00 AM PT) WEBINAR: https://legendpower.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_cC4Z1yb3Thiw_Szkw5jNPw#/registration REPLAY: Available at: https://legendpower.com

Investor Relations Agreement

The Company also announces that, subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), it has renewed its engagement with Sophic Capital Inc. ("Sophic Capital") as its investor relations partner under a new agreement dated May 21, 2026 (the "Agreement"). Sophic Capital is a comprehensive capital markets advisory firm specializing in small-cap growth companies. Pursuant to the Agreement, Sophic Capital will receive $7,000 per month for a term of 12 months. In addition, Legend Power has granted Sophic Capital stock options (the "Options") to purchase up to 400,000 common shares in the capital of Legend Power (each a "Common Share") at a price of $0.12 per Option. The Options are non-transferrable, subject to vesting provisions and expire 5 years from the date of issuance, unless Sophic Capital's engagement ceases before the Options expiry date.

About Legend Power Systems Inc.

Legend Power Systems Inc. (https://legendpower.com/) provides an intelligent energy management platform that analyzes and improves building energy challenges, significantly impacting asset management and corporate performance. Legend Power's proven solutions support proactive executive decision-making in a complex and volatile business and energy environment. The proprietary and patented system reduces total energy consumption and power costs, while also maximizing the life of electrical equipment. Legend Power's unique solution is also a key contributor to both corporate sustainability efforts and the meeting of utility energy efficiency targets.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities and operating performance of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities or performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such risks, uncertainties and factors are described in the periodic filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, including the Company's quarterly and annual Management's Discussion & Analysis, which may be viewed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results to not be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements other than as may be required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298534

Source: Legend Power Systems Inc.