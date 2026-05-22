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WKN: A2QE9X | ISIN: US66981J1025 | Ticker-Symbol: MIF
Tradegate
21.05.26 | 10:47
11,600 Euro
-2,52 % -0,300
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
MINISO GROUP HOLDING LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MINISO GROUP HOLDING LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,30011,70013:54
11,30011,60012:45
PR Newswire
22.05.2026 13:18 Uhr
133 Leser
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MINISO Opens First Swiss Store, Introducing Its Signature IP-Driven Retail Experience to Bern

BERN, Switzerland, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 20, 2026, globally recognized lifestyle brand MINISO officially entered the Swiss market with the opening of its first store in Switzerland at Westside Mall in Bern. Marking an exciting new chapter in the brand's European expansion, the debut also introduces MINISO's distinctive IP-driven consumer experience to Switzerland for the first time. As a leading global IP operation platform, MINISO brings together globally loved licensed IPs, exclusive proprietary IPs, collectible culture, trend-driven products, and immersive in-store experiences into one dynamic destination. Through rich IP content and interactive retail experiences, the brand aims to create a vibrant space where consumers can shop, explore, and connect through shared interests and emotional experiences.

MINISO's first store in Switzerland is located at Westside Mall, one of Bern's best-known commercial destinations. Home to a mix of international and local retail brands, the mall attracts young consumers, families, and visitors from surrounding cities including Fribourg, Biel/Bienne, and Lausanne. The opening also marks MINISO's official entry into Switzerland's mainstream retail market.

Spanning approximately 2700 square feet, the store offers more than 1,000 SKUs across multiple categories, including IP collectibles, plush toys, home essentials, accessories, and beauty products. Several dedicated IP-themed zones are featured throughout the space, with character-inspired displays and visual installations designed to create a more immersive and interactive shopping environment. Consumers can explore a product range spanning vinyl plush collectibles and blind boxes, character keychains, drinkware, and bags, catering to a variety of needs including collecting, social sharing, and everyday use.

MINISO has established licensing partnerships with more than 180 world-renowned IPs. At its first store in Switzerland, MINISO's Star Wars-inspired collection is featured as a key highlight for the grand opening, alongside dedicated sections themed around iconic IPs including Disney, Stitch, Sanrio, and Harry Potter, offering consumers an immersive retail environment centered around globally recognized entertainment franchises.

In addition to globally popular IP collaborations, MINISO is also introducing several of its proprietary IP at its first store in Switzerland, including the YOYO Tilted Head Collection, the YOYO Cupid Ring Series, and Vinyl Plush Hanging Cards. Among them, YOYO has quickly gained popularity across multiple markets for its signature tilted-head design and comforting aesthetic, frequently generating strong consumer demand and widespread discussion on social media. The store also features a dedicated YOYO-themed zone, along with a YOYO photobooth installation available exclusively on opening day, further enhancing the store's interactive and youth-oriented retail experience.

To celebrate its debut in Switzerland, MINISO also organized a series of interactive activities, including a PENPEN character parade, live DJ performances, and exclusive opening-day promotions, creating a vibrant and festive atmosphere for local consumers.

With its entry into the Swiss market, MINISO continues to expand its presence across Europe. As of December 31, 2025, MINISO has opened 246 stores in Europe, covering the UK, France, Spain, Germany and more, with presence at top commercial landmarks such as Oxford Street in London and Champs-Élysées in Paris. Looking ahead, the brand plans to further strengthen its footprint in Switzerland and across Europe by bringing in additional well-known IPs, original content, and innovative retail concepts. Through an evolving mix of products and in-store activations, MINISO aims to deliver a more dynamic and engaging retail experience for local consumers.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2986138/MINISO_Opens_First_Swiss_Store.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2986137/MINISO_IP_themed_zones.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2986136/MINISO_s_Star_Wars_inspired_collection.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2986139/MINISO_s_YOYO_Cupid_Ring_Series.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/miniso-opens-first-swiss-store-introducing-its-signature-ip-driven-retail-experience-to-bern-302780051.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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