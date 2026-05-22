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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.05.2026 13:34 Uhr
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Organizing Committee Office of the Cross-Straits Fair for Economy and Trade: 2026 China Fuzhou International Investment Promotion Month and the 28th Cross-Strait Fair for Economy and Trade Held in Fuzhou, Fujian Province

FUZHOU, China, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 China Fuzhou International Investment Promotion Month and the 28th Cross-Strait Fair for Economy and Trade (hereinafter referred to as the "Investment Promotion Month and Cross-Strait Fair") are being held in Fuzhou, Fujian Province, from May 21 to June 21.

On the morning of May 22, the opening ceremony of the 28th Cross-Strait Fair for Economy and Trade was held. That afternoon, the launch ceremony of the 2026 China Fuzhou International Investment Promotion Month and the "Together for Prosperity in Fuzhou" Global Investment Promotion Conference took place.

During the event, Fuzhou released the third batch of pilot policies for advancing the Fuzhou-Matsu "same-city living circle". Focusing on building an integrated cross-Strait market, supporting the innovative development of Taiwan-funded enterprises, and improving convenience for Taiwan compatriots living and working in the area, the policies will introduce measures benefiting Taiwan compatriots and businesses. These efforts are aimed at further accelerating the development of the Fuzhou-Matsu living circle and continuously improving the policy framework that safeguards the well-being of Taiwan compatriots and ensures they enjoy the same treatment.

At the same time, the Cross-Strait Fair will showcase Fujian's phased achievements in promoting integrated cross-Strait development. The Cross-Strait Industrial Development Conference will release the Initiative on Strengthening Cross-Strait Industrial Cooperation. The conference will serve as a high-level platform for industrial exchanges and cooperation across the Taiwan Strait.

This year's Fuzhou International Investment Promotion Month is closely aligned with the city's strategy to build the "358X" industrial cluster and strengthen 16 key industrial chains. Fully implementing a comprehensive investment promotion mechanism covering all-staff engagement, full industrial chain development, full life-cycle project services, full-factor support and all-round empowerment, the event will run as a month-long programme. It will focus on overseas Chinese entrepreneurs, central state-owned enterprises, foreign enterprises, Taiwan-funded enterprises and private firms, featuring well-designed themes and a curated series of investment promotion activities.

Source: Organising Committee Office of the Cross-Straits Fair for Economy and Trade



Contact person: Mr. Lin, Tel: 86-10-63074558

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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