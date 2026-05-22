A study from Türkiye has introduced the Agrivoltaic Innovation Index (AII), a composite scientometric tool designed to assess innovation readiness in agrivoltaics beyond traditional publication and citation metrics. The index evaluates research across four dimensions - conceptual, translational, network, and societal - and shows that high publication volume does not necessarily correspond to higher innovation readiness.A study from Türkiye has developed an Agrivoltaic Innovation Index (AII) for assessing research-driven innovation in agrivoltaics. The researchers say existing reviews and bibliometric ...

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