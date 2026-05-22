MHP discussed Global Trade challenges with WTO Director-General in Geneva

KYIV, Ukraine, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 12, Mykhailo Bno-Airiian, Vice-President for Global Affairs at MHP, met with Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), at the WTO headquarters in Geneva to discuss current challenges in international agricultural trade and the mechanisms for reducing regulatory, sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) barriers affecting exporters.

During the meeting, MHP and the Federation of Employers of Ukraine, presented a series of proposals aimed at improving the transparency, predictability, and efficiency of international SPS procedures. The proposals focused on helping Ukrainian exporters access new markets, undergo audits and navigate equivalence procedures.

The central point raised was the length and unpredictability of market access approval procedures, which in some cases remain unresolved for years without formal decisions. These delays are increasingly functioning as indirect trade barriers and negatively impacting global food supply chains.

The development of remote and hybrid audit mechanisms, as well as the need to establish international approaches to digital verification and modern compliance tools in global food trade were also discussed.

In addition, representatives of the Ukrainian business community have proposed launching a regular international platform for high-level dialogue which would bring together the WTO, the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH), governments and business leaders in the agricultural sector to address global challenges in the field of food security and the modernisation of international trade procedures.

"Today, regulatory and phytosanitary requirements are an integral part of global trade in food products. Compliance with these requirements is of fundamental importance both for consumer safety and for fostering trust between countries and markets. At the same time, we are increasingly seeing situations where certain regulatory or SPS mechanisms are used not only as a tool for quality or safety control, but also as a means of restricting market access for certain products. That is why such approaches also require due attention, transparency and international oversight. Our initiative aims to bring together interested global players to build a constructive dialogue between business and government institutions regarding the application of SPS measures and regulatory procedures in international trade," said Mykhailo Bno-A?ri?an.

Earlier this year, MHP became the first Ukrainian agricultural company to receive Official Partner status from the World Economic Forum.

This meeting became a continuation of the ongoing dialogue between Mykhailo Bno-Airiian and the Director-General of the World Trade Organization, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, which began during discussions held on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. Over the past months, the parties have maintained active communication on the evolving challenges facing international trade, the growing importance of global food security in the current geopolitical environment, and the need to establish more transparent and predictable mechanisms for market access for agricultural and food products.

About MHP

MHP SE is a leading international food and agricultural group, that is one of the largest poultry producers in Europe. MHP's vertically integrated business model encompasses the full supply chain - from grain cultivation and feed production through to poultry farming, processing, and distribution. MHP's products are exported to more than 70 countries worldwide. The company is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

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