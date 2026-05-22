ProLogium Technology Co., Ltd.: ProLogium's Next-Generation Solid-State Battery Integrated into Nakayama Iron Works' NE100MG Electric Self-Propelled Soil Improvement Machine

Showcasing practical applications of next-generation battery technology for industrial mobile equipment at Japan's N-EXPO

TAOYUAN, Taiwan and TOKYO, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProLogium Technology today announced that Nakayama Iron Works Co., Ltd. (NIW), a Japanese industrial machinery manufacturer, will exhibit the NE100MG electric self-propelled soil improvement machine equipped with ProLogium's next-generation solid-state battery at Japan's N-EXPO. The demonstration highlights the practical value of next-generation battery technology in environmental engineering, industrial mobile equipment, and improved on-site operational efficiency.

Nakayama Iron Works' exhibition will center on four core themes: energy efficiency, AI, robotics, and recycling. Through these themes, the company will present concrete solutions for reducing environmental impact, supporting labor-saving operations, improving safety, and enhancing efficiency across industrial sites. The NE100MG equipped with ProLogium's solid-state battery will be one of the key exhibits, reflecting the environmental industry's growing demand for high safety, energy efficiency, and real-world implementation capabilities. As part of Nakayama Iron Works' electric self-propelled Dendoman series, the NE100MG adopts an electric drive system for its main system, taking into account lifecycle costs from machine purchase, fuel consumption, maintenance management, and disposal. This design helps improve power energy efficiency, simplify maintenance, and enable faster response when equipment abnormalities occur. As an electric self-propelled soil improvement machine, the NE100MG can regenerate various types of waste soil and waste materials, including excavated surplus soil and dewatered cake, into high-quality improved soil through screening, crushing, and mixing processes.

When selecting ProLogium's solid-state battery, Nakayama Iron Works placed particular emphasis on safety. For soil improvement machines, robots, and environmental engineering equipment, batteries are not only power sources; they are also closely linked to stable operation in complex industrial environments. ProLogium's technology is based on its superfluidized all-inorganic solid-state electrolyte, ceramic separator, and Active Safety Mechanism, while also delivering balanced performance in energy density, fast charging, and low-temperature operation.

"We are pleased to see Nakayama Iron Works integrate ProLogium's next-generation solid-state battery into its electric self-propelled soil improvement machine and showcase it at N-EXPO, a platform focused on environmental and industrial solutions," said Vincent Yang, Founder and CEO of ProLogium. "This collaboration demonstrates the real-world value of next-generation batteries in industrial equipment. The electrification of heavy industry is not merely a shift in power systems, but part of a global transformation to rebuild the energy infrastructure of the future. Through a safe battery platform with system-integration flexibility, ProLogium looks forward to supporting more partners in bringing environmental technologies into real-world worksites. ProLogium has long believed that the energy transition is not simply a replacement of one technology with another, but a redesign of the entire energy system. As a key foundational technology for energy storage, dispatch, and more efficient power use, batteries are becoming a core control point in the energy transition. As applications such as electric vehicles, energy storage systems, robotics, and industrial equipment continue to accelerate, market expectations for batteries are no longer limited to capacity. Safety, efficiency, reliability, and system integration are becoming increasingly important."

In addition to the NE100MG, Nakayama Iron Works' overall N-EXPO exhibit will also include a self-propelled conveyor, a quadruped robot, and AI image analysis software. The NE100MG is equipped with a two-shaft crushing system featuring variable-speed and forward/reverse rotation functions. It also integrates the N-Link IoT remote management system and Green Box data collection device, which help monitor machine status, identify causes of abnormalities, and track component replacement histories. Through dynamic demonstrations, VR perspective experiences, and large-screen displays, the company aims to help visitors intuitively understand how these technologies can be applied to hazardous-area inspection, environmental improvement, resource recycling, and labor-saving operations. The exhibit will focus on "Environment × Technology × Implementation Capability," highlighting new possibilities for the environmental industry through the adoption of AI, IoT, robotics, and high-safety energy technologies.

ProLogium noted that for solid-state batteries to truly support industrial transformation, the key is not only laboratory performance, but whether the technology can become an adoptable, scalable, and cross-industry battery platform. Since receiving its first purchase order and beginning product shipments in 2013, ProLogium has shipped more than 2.4 million next-generation solid-state battery cells across applications including consumer electronics, wearable devices, IoT, industrial systems, and semiconductor applications. The company continues to expand into high-value markets such as electric vehicles, robotics, aerospace, backup power for data centers, and high-safety energy storage. Through its collaboration with Nakayama Iron Works, ProLogium will further demonstrate the real-world application of next-generation batteries in off-road equipment, industrial mobility, and environmental engineering. As industrial sites move toward labor-saving, automation, and low-carbon operations, battery technologies with high safety and system-integration flexibility will become an important foundation for upgrading industrial equipment.

Media Contact

ProLogium Technology

Sam Chang

Phone: 03-452-1991*18802

E-mail: sam@prologium.com

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