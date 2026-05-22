Global teams recognised in the Future Health Challenge for solutions designed to detect health risks earlier and support faster health system decisions

Future Health A Global Initiative by Abu Dhabi and MIT Solve announce the winners of the inaugural Future Health Challenge

Winning solution equips frontline health workers in low-resource settings with mobile clinical decision-support tools, enabling earlier detection and more effective care delivery

Teams competed for a USD 200,000 grand prize and two USD 50,000 runner-up awards on the sidelines of the 79th World Health Assembly in Geneva

Winners recognised for solutions advancing anticipatory, data-driven health systems

Three global teams developing early detection and real-time population health monitoring solutions have secured a total of USD 300,000 on the sidelines of the 79th World Health Assembly. The winning solutions address critical challenges in early detection, continuous population insight and more timely decision making, signalling a shift in health systems from late-stage treatment to earlier intervention.

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Selected from 393 submissions across 68 countries, the winning teams were recognised through the inaugural 'Future Health Challenge 2026: Building Anticipatory Health Systems through Population Sensing', delivered by Future Health A Global Initiative by Abu Dhabi in collaboration with MIT Solve.

Health systems globally are facing rising costs and persistent delays in diagnosis, with many conditions still identified only after symptoms become severe. At the same time, access to prevention remains unequal, with underserved communities often facing the greatest barriers to early screening and timely care, as well as reliable health information. The Future Health Challenge focused on solutions designed to detect health risks sooner, monitor population-level data, and support faster decision-making by health authorities.

Five finalist teams presented their solutions to an international audience spanning global health, philanthropy, investment, technology and life sciences, with the judging team awarding prizes to the following teams:

ThinkMD, Australia

USD 200,000, Winner

ThinkMD equips frontline health workers with mobile clinical decision-support tools that improve triage, treatment, and referral, while turning routine care encounters into real-time population health signals. The platform is already used by more than 9,000 frontline workers across 885 facilities, with the platform's ability to act as an early warning system demonstrated through previously detected symptom patterns preceding a cholera outbreak in Zambia.





USD 200,000, Winner ThinkMD equips frontline health workers with mobile clinical decision-support tools that improve triage, treatment, and referral, while turning routine care encounters into real-time population health signals. The platform is already used by more than 9,000 frontline workers across 885 facilities, with the platform's ability to act as an early warning system demonstrated through previously detected symptom patterns preceding a cholera outbreak in Zambia. Vector Control Innovations, United States

USD 50,000, Distinguished Finalist

VectorCam uses AI-enabled mosquito surveillance to detect changing vector risks earlier, helping health systems target interventions before outbreaks escalate. Field evaluations of VectorCam's impact have shown clear improvements in both efficiency and data quality, with evaluations showing data completeness increasing from around 60% to over 90%.





USD 50,000, Distinguished Finalist VectorCam uses AI-enabled mosquito surveillance to detect changing vector risks earlier, helping health systems target interventions before outbreaks escalate. Field evaluations of VectorCam's impact have shown clear improvements in both efficiency and data quality, with evaluations showing data completeness increasing from around 60% to over 90%. Huna, Brazil

USD 50,000, Distinguished Finalist

Huna applies AI to routine blood test data to identify people at elevated cancer risk earlier and guide them into appropriate screening and care pathways. In Brazil, its pilots have screened more than 500,000 patients, and across all deployments to date, hundreds of cancer cases have been detected, many of which would likely have been found later when treatment is more complex and expensive.

Delivered in collaboration with MIT Solve, the Future Health Challenge is part of Future Health's year-round programme of activities designed to identify and champion high-potential talent globally, connecting innovators with funding, partnerships and pathways to scale solutions that advance longer, healthier lives.

Dr. Jackie Rabec, Co-Founder of ThinkMD, said: "We are thrilled to be the recipients of this award, and we are excited to be able to use it to scale our impact. Our next stage of growth will be expanding in priority markets across Nigeria, Rwanda, Uganda and Somalia, validating our next generation multimodal conversational interface and furthering our self-care product to deliver health intelligence into the hands of citizens."

Dr. Asma Al Mannaei, Executive Director of the Health and Life Sciences Sector at the Department of Health Abu Dhabi said "Too often, health systems only detect risk once it has become illness, when treatment is more complex and outcomes are worse. Solutions from the Future Health Challenge are designed to identify risk earlier and support more timely decisions at a population level. The priority now is testing and scaling what works in real-world settings."

Hala Hanna, Executive Director of MIT Solve, said: "The solutions emerging from this Challenge reflect both the urgency and the opportunity facing health systems globally. By bringing innovators together with policymakers, funders and implementers through platforms such as Future Health, we can help accelerate solutions that are locally grounded and capable of delivering impact at scale."

MIT Solve has more than a decade of experience in delivering global innovation challenges across health, climate, learning and economic prosperity. To date, MIT Solve has mobilised over USD 80 million in funding for innovators worldwide, with supported solutions reaching more than 370 million lives.

The Challenge forms part of Future Health's purpose to identify and support innovations that improve health outcomes. Beyond prize funding, participating teams will be connected to partners, investors and health authorities to support the next phase of development and adoption.

Representatives from finalist, semi-finalist and selected Honourable Mention teams will also be invited to showcase their innovations at the Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit, taking place from 20 to 22 October 2026.

Future Health continues to advance a year-round programme across longevity and precision medicine, intelligent health and AI, health system resilience and sustainability, and investment in life sciences, to empower better health worldwide. The platform will continue to introduce new opportunities for global collaboration and discovery of impactful solutions throughout the year.

For more information about the Future Health Challenge and upcoming programme milestones, visit www.futurehealthinitiative.ae?

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