Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 22.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Am 24. Mai wird es explosiv: +40% Kursgewinn in 5 Tagen: Eskaliert diese Nasdaq-Aktie jetzt komplett?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
22.05.2026 14:02 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New River Electrical Corporation Appoints Chris Berk as Vice President of Information Technology

Experienced technology executive joins employee-owned electrical contractor to strengthen enterprise systems, cybersecurity, and scalable national operations.

GRANVILLE, OH / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2026 / New River Electrical Corporation (NRE), a nationwide, 100% employee-owned electrical contractor, today announced that Chris Berk has joined the company as Vice President of Information Technology.

Berk's appointment reflects NRE's continued commitment to building the enterprise structure and systems required to support disciplined national growth. As the company scales beyond $1 billion in annual revenue and strengthens its national delivery platform with regional execution, enterprise technology capabilities remain a critical strategic priority.

Berk will be based in NRE's Granville, Ohio office and report to Laura Volpini, Executive Vice President - Enterprise Shared Services & Corporate Secretary.

"Chris is joining NRE at a pivotal time in our evolution," said Volpini. "As we position the company for sustainable, profitable growth, we must ensure our technology infrastructure, cybersecurity posture, and enterprise systems scale with us. Chris brings proven experience transforming IT organizations into high-performing strategic partners that enable operational excellence and disciplined execution."

Berk brings more than 30 years of executive technology leadership experience, most recently serving as Chief Information Officer (CIO) at Expedient, where he led enterprise systems, cybersecurity, data analytics, AI initiatives, and compliance operations supporting rapid expansion. Prior to Expedient, he served as CIO at Covetrus, a multi-billion-dollar global technology and distribution company, where he modernized enterprise systems, implemented cloud-based platforms, and supported major organizational transformation including spin-off, merger, and IPO activities.

Throughout his career, Berk has focused on building high-performing teams and aligning technology investments with measurable business outcomes. His expertise includes enterprise resource planning (ERP), cybersecurity, cloud platforms, data and analytics, AI-enabled solutions, and enterprise-wide change management.

"I'm excited to join New River Electrical Corporation at such an important point in its journey," said Berk. "This is an organization with a strong culture, a disciplined growth strategy, and a clear focus on long-term independence. I look forward to strengthening the technology capabilities that enable scalable growth, operational performance, and a secure, reliable foundation for the future."

As previously announced, John Vehmeier will transition the technology side of his current role to Berk and immediately begin serving as Vice President of Marketing & Communications.

ABOUT NEW RIVER ELECTRICAL CORPORATION

Founded in 1953, NRE is a nationwide, 100%-employee-owned electrical contractor specializing in high-voltage construction, utility upgrades, transmission, distribution, and industrial projects. With over 2,500 employees, the company delivers complex projects through a disciplined national platform with regional execution. With a focus on an injury-free safety culture, it empowers its employees to work safely and responsibly on every project. Licensed in 47 states, the company supports customers through offices in Roanoke and Cloverdale, Virginia; Granville and Cleveland, Ohio; Baltimore, Maryland; Phoenix, Arizona; and Ontario, California.

MEDIA INQUIRIES CONTACT

Nicole Rosario, MBA
Nrosario@nrec.net
614.264.4667
newriverelectrical.com
New River Electrical Corporation

SOURCE: New River Electrical Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/new-river-electrical-corporation-appoints-chris-berk-as-vice-president-of-inform-1166464

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.