Gasunie has launched a 32-km hydrogen pipeline in the Port of Rotterdam linking Maasvlakte and Pernis, marking the first operational section of the Dutch hydrogen backbone and enabling future expansion toward national and cross-border hydrogen networks.Dutch gas infrastructure operator Gasunie has inaugurated the first major section of its hydrogen backbone in the Port of Rotterdam: a 32-km pipeline that strengthens the region's emerging hydrogen network. The pipeline runs entirely within the industrial port area in the province of South Holland, connecting the Maasvlakte area, specifically the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...