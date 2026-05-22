Initial speaker lineup includes Benedict Evans, Steve Huffman, Brieane Olson, Jay Pattisall, Amit Jain, Laura Held, and Lucy Dobrin

Array of hands-on showcases from both market-leading and emerging technology companies

Focused meet-ups for in-depth, active collaborations on business challenges

Global hackathon designed to turn breakthrough concepts into scalable, production-ready solutions

The AI Tech Sandbox, powered by PMG, today announced the first wave of programming for its Cannes Lions 2026 experience. The event will bring together global leaders across technology, media, marketing, retail, investment, and innovation for a week of learning, discovery, and hands-on engagement with the future of AI and technology.

Hosted at Miramar Beach from June 22 through June 26, the AI Tech Sandbox is designed as a dedicated destination for the industry to move beyond the surface-level AI conversation and into practical understanding. Throughout the week, attendees will be able to hear from leading voices, explore emerging technologies, participate in intimate working sessions, and engage with ideas that are already changing creativity, media, commerce, and customer experiences.

The AI Tech Sandbox is structured around a simple idea: the industry does not need another place to passively listen to people talk about AI. It needs a place to learn, question, test, discover, and build.

"AI is moving from abstract conversation to daily application," said George Popstefanov, Founder and CEO of PMG. "The AI Tech Sandbox is created for the people who want to understand what is real, what matters, and how to put these technologies to work in ways that create value. Our ambition is for this to be a uniquely valuable destination at Cannes, where people come to learn, discover, collaborate, and leave more prepared to engage with what is next. To touch it, challenge it, learn from it, and begin applying it."

A Main Stage Built Around Substance

The AI Tech Sandbox main stage will feature a curated series of conversations focused on exploring the most pressing questions facing business and marketing leaders today, with confirmed speakers including:

Benedict Evans, independent analyst, delivering a keynote on the macro and strategic technology trends shaping the next era of business, media, and consumer behavior.

Steve Huffman, CEO of Reddit, sharing his perspective on trust, identity, community, and influence in the AI era.

Brieane Olson, CEO of Pacsun, discussing how brands can operationalize AI in practical ways that create measurable business value.

Amit Jain, CEO and Founder of Luma AI, exploring the frontier of "unified intelligence" and how this breakthrough is redefining creative work.

Jay Pattisall, VP and Principal Analyst at Forrester, detailing the evolving role of marketing technology service providers as AI changes the expectations of brands and agencies.

Laura Held, Partner at Shamrock Capital, and Lucy Dobrin, Managing Director at Providence Equity Partners, offering an investor perspective on the current AI development cycle, including what marketers should take seriously and what they should ignore.

Additional speakers and programming partners will be announced in the coming weeks.

A Place for Discovery, Not Just Discussion

Beyond the main stage, the AI Tech Sandbox will feature a series of discovery-led experiences designed to make AI and emerging technology more tangible, accessible, and actionable.

The Innovation Gallery will showcase leading companies and best-in-class technology through curated exhibits and demos, giving attendees a clear view of the platforms, products, and ideas that are already shaping the market.

The AI Tech Bazaar will serve as an open-air environment for emerging media, AI, and technology companies to bring their solutions, infrastructure, and perspectives to life through live demonstrations and interactive experiences.

The Meet-Ups program will offer smaller, high-intent sessions for deeper learning and collaboration, including roundtables, skill-building workshops, bootcamps, salons, and hands-on working sessions. These intimate formats are designed for people who want more than a panel takeaway. They are built for real conversation, shared problem-solving, and practical learning.

Together, the programming reflects the spirit of the Sandbox: open, hands-on, and grounded in the real world. No hard pitches. No passive listening. Just building, testing, learning, and connecting with the people shaping what comes next.

Global Hackathon to Extend the Sandbox From Learning Into Building

Separate from the AI Tech Sandbox main stage will be the inaugural global hackathon, inviting participants from around the world to develop working prototypes that address real challenges across marketing, media, creativity, technology, and automation.

The hackathon will kick off on June 22 with the online release of a global challenge brief. Teams will work through June 24 to develop their concepts and submit a working interactive prototype or demo, a recorded walkthrough, and a presentation outlining the problem, approach, and impact.

A cash prize of up to $500,000 will be distributed among one or more winning teams to help accelerate and scale the strongest ideas.

Finalist submissions will be featured as videos shown on the AI Tech Sandbox main stage at Cannes Lions, with winners announced during the End of Cannes Soirée on Thursday, June 25.

More details on the hackathon, including the challenge brief, judging criteria, eligibility, and participation process, will be announced in the coming weeks.

To learn more about the AI Tech Sandbox, register interest, or receive updates on programming and hackathon participation, visit aiandtechsandbox.com

About the AI Tech Sandbox

The AI Tech Sandbox, powered by PMG, is a dedicated Cannes Lions 2026 destination focused on the practical application of AI and technology across the media, creative, and marketing ecosystem. Hosted at Miramar Beach from June 22 through June 26, the Sandbox brings together leaders, builders, creators, platforms, brands, investors, and innovators for main stage conversations, technology showcases, workshops, meet-ups, demos, and collaborative experiences designed to help the industry learn, discover, and build what comes next.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260521316648/en/

Contacts:

Andrew Waber

andrew.waber@pmg.com