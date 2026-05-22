Agroz Inc. Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Annual Report Filing Deficiency

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Agroz Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRZ) ("Agroz" or the "Company"), an innovative, fully vertically integrated agricultural technology company designing, building, managing, and operating indoor Controlled Environment Agriculture vertical farms, today announced that it received a notification letter (the "Notice") from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") indicating that, because the Company has not yet filed its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 (the "Form 20-F"), the Company no longer complies with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1).

Under the Notice, the Company has 60 calendar days to submit a plan to regain compliance ("Plan"), or July 17, 2026. If Nasdaq accepts the Plan, Nasdaq may grant an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the Form 20-F's due date, or until November 11, 2026, for the Company to regain compliance.

If Nasdaq does not accept the Plan, the Company may appeal the decision to a Hearings Panel. The Notice also requires the Company to make a public announcement disclosing receipt of the Notice as promptly as possible and no later than four (4) business days after receipt; to include in that announcement the continued listing criteria that the Company does not meet and a description of each specific basis and concern identified by Nasdaq; and to submit the announcement to Nasdaq's MarketWatch Department within the timing prescribed in the Notice. If the Company fails to make the required announcement, trading in the Company's securities will be halted.

Nasdaq stated that, beginning five business days from the date of the Notice, the Company will be included on Nasdaq's list of non-compliant companies posted on its website. Nasdaq also stated that an indicator reflecting the Company's non-compliance will be broadcast over Nasdaq's market data dissemination network and made available to third-party market data providers.

The Company will proceed to preparing the Plan. However, the Company cannot assure that Nasdaq will accept the Plan, that Nasdaq will grant an exception to the Company's non-compliance, or that the Company will regain compliance within any exception period.

About Agroz Inc.

Agroz Inc. is an innovative, fully vertically integrated agricultural technology company designing, building, managing, and operating indoor and outdoor Controlled Environment Agriculture ("CEA") vertical farms. Agroz also operates CEA vertical farms in local communities to grow and deliver clean, pesticide free, fresh and nutritious rich vegetables directly to consumers and businesses, and to educate the public on how its vegetables are grown. Agroz believes its competitive advantage stems from its proprietary Agroz OS system, a vertical farm operating system comprised of (i) digitally automated hardware systems enabling management of vertical farm conditions, and (ii) certain software solutions enabling email and communication systems for vertical farm organization.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." You can identify forward-looking statements as those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Agroz. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including, without limitation, statements regarding the closing of the Offering and the use of proceeds from the sale of our ordinary shares in the Offering. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking statements discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us more fully described in Agroz's filings with the SEC. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws.

SOURCE Agroz Inc