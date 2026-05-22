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WKN: A417GP | ISIN: CA00289A1093 | Ticker-Symbol: ML1
Stuttgart
22.05.26 | 15:17
0,115 Euro
+9,52 % +0,010
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
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ABEN GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
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ABEN GOLD CORP 5-Tage-Chart
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0,0960,14215:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.05.2026 13:06 Uhr
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Aben Gold Corp. Receives 5-Year Class 3 Quartz License at Justin Gold Tungsten Project, Yukon

Vancouver, BC, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aben Gold Corp. (TSX-V: ABM, (OTCID: ABNAF) (Frankfurt: ML1, ("Aben" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has received a Class 3 Quartz Mining Land Use Approval from the Yukon Government's Department of Energy, Mines & Resources for its 100%-owned Justin Gold Tugnsten Project in southeast Yukon.The approval is effective as of yesterday, May 21, 2026, and is valid for five years until May 20, 2031. It authorizes a comprehensive suite of exploration activities across 375 mineral claims, including:

  • Diamond drilling and rotary air-blast (RAB) drilling
  • Mechanized trenching (up to 25 trenches)
  • Construction of temporary trails and helicopter pads
  • Geophysical survey lines
  • Use and maintenance of the existing 2012 Justin camp and associated infrastructure

This permitting milestone fully enables Aben's previously announced 2026 exploration program, which is scheduled to commence in mid-July and run through mid-September. The program includes approximately 1,500 metres of diamond drilling between two zones targeting the POW Zone (gold + tungsten) and the Lost Ace Zone, supported by the Company's recently signed contracts with Empire Drilling & Consulting Ltd., Axiom Exploration, and Contour Exploration Services. All activities will be staged out of Seabridge Gold's adjacent 3 Aces Camp.

Riley Trimble, President and CEO of Aben Gold Corp., commented: "First I would like to thank the Yukon Government, Ross River Dena Council, and Liard First Nations. Receiving this Class 3 approval provides us with the regulatory certainty to conduct the 2026 drill program and provides flexibility for future seasons. With strong gold and tungsten prices and growing interest in tungsten as a critical mineral, we are now fully positioned to advance both metals at the POW Zone while following up on the high-grade gold at Lost Ace. We look forward to mobilizing in mid-July as planned."

Justin Gold Tungsten Project Location

Click here to view image

Qualified Person:

Milosz Mielniczuk, B.Sc. P.Geo., V.P. of Exploration for Aben Gold, has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release and is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Aben Gold:

Aben Gold Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company with exploration projects in the Yukon Territory and British Columbia. The Company's flagship, the 7,400-hectare, 100% owned Justin Gold Tungsten Project is located adjacent to Seabridge Gold's 3 Aces Project in the southeast Yukon within the Tombstone Gold Belt and broader Tintina Gold Province.

The Company's goal is to increase shareholder value through new discoveries and developing exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

The Company has 28.3 million shares outstanding.

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For further information on Aben Gold Corp. (TSX-V: ABM), visit our Company's website at www.abengold.com-

ABEN GOLD CORP.

"Riley Trimble"
______________________
Riley Trimble
President & CEO

For further information contact:
Aben Gold Corp.
Riley Trimble, President & CEO
Telephone: 604-639-3852
Facsimile: 604-687-3119
Email: info@abengold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements, including, estimated use of proceeds from the Private Placement, carrying out future exploration work, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects, goals and other matters. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, increase in costs, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligaitons, fluctuation of commodity prices, adverse weather or climate conditions, failure to obtain or maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to obtain or maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedarplus.ca for further information.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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