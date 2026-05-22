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WKN: A2DPC5 | ISIN: CA86212H1055 | Ticker-Symbol: 0SV
Frankfurt
22.05.26 | 08:01
2,620 Euro
+0,77 % +0,020
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,6202,76015:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.05.2026 13:36 Uhr
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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StorageVault Canada Inc.: StorageVault Announces Results of Annual General Shareholders Meeting

TORONTO, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. ("StorageVault") (SVI-TSX) is pleased to announce the results of the annual general meeting of the shareholders of StorageVault held on May 21, 2026 (the "Meeting"). A total of 188 shareholders holding an aggregate of 298,678,304 common shares of the Corporation were represented at the Meeting in person or by proxy, representing approximately 81.684% of the total votes attached to all issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation as of the record date on April 7, 2026. All matters put forth at the Meeting were approved, including the re-appointment of MNP LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year.

In respect of the election of directors, the shareholders approved fixing the number of directors to be elected at the Meeting at six members, with each nominee named in the Corporation's management information circular dated April 7, 2026, being elected as a director. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors, which was conducted by ballot, are set out below:

VOTES FORVOTES
WITHHELD/ABSTAINED
Iqbal Khan87.165%
(260,026,689)		?12.835%
(38,287,574)
Milton Lamb99.922%
(298,082,337)		?0.078%
(231,926)
Deborah Robinson91.703%
(273,563,202)		?8.297%
(24,751,061)
Steven Scott90.213%
(269,119,121)		?9.787%
(29,195,142)
Alan A. Simpson89.102%
(265,804,097)		?10.898%
(32,510,166)
Mary Vitug94.043%
(280,544,726)		?5.957%
(17,769,537)

About StorageVault Canada Inc.
StorageVault currently owns and operates 270 storage locations across Canada. StorageVault owns 237 of these locations plus over 5,000 portable storage units representing over 13.5 million rentable square feet on 785 acres of land. StorageVault also provides last mile storage and logistics' solutions and professional records management services, ?such as document and media storage, imaging and shredding services.

For further information, contact Mr. Steven Scott or Mr. Iqbal Khan:

Tel: 1-877-622-0205
ir@storagevaultcanada.com

Follow us:
Instagram: @accessstorageca @depotiumminientrepot @sentinelstorageca @cubeitportablestorage
Facebook: /AccessStorageCA /Depotium /SentinelStorageCanada /Cubeit /FlexSpaceLogistics


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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