Apollo Group OÜ: Apollo Group's interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the Q4 and 12 months of 2025/2026 (unaudited)

Key Developments during Financial Year 2025/2026

During financial year 2025/2026 economic environment in Group's operating markets remained challenging, especially in Estonia and Finland. Weakened consumer confidence, high unemployment rates and high inflation rates are leading to reduced household purchasing power, what continuously placed downward pressure on consumption volumes. Nevertheless, the Group sees this economic environment as excellent opportunity for expansion and strengthening its leading position in operating markets.

The following key actions were taken during the reporting period:

Apollo Group issued bonds in the amount of 50 mln eur under its bond program, which allows to increase outstanding bonds' amount up to 70 mln eur. Bonds' maturity is 5 years, interest rate is 7% and bonds are listed on main list of Nasdaq Baltic exchange. Received financing puts the Group into good position to finance its efficiency and growth-oriented projects.

Apollo Plaza was opened in city center of Tallinn - a unique building, where entertainment and restaurants are blended together into one exciting experience. Following Apollo brands can be enjoyed in Apollo Plaza: Lido, MySushi, Apollo Kino and Apollo Store.

We opened 7 KFC restaurants in Baltics and 3 KFC restaurants in Finland, bringing total amount of KFC restaurants in Baltics to 30 and to 8 in Finland. ü Lido reconstructed one of its largest restaurant in Domina shopping center in Riga bringing dining experience for Lido's customers to a new level.

We started central kitchen construction project in Riga.

MySushi successfully opened 6 restaurants in Riga with the goal to further expand its Latvian operations.

Apollo Group acquired Lithuanian restaurant company Delano UAB. Delano operates 2 restaurants under Delano brand and 18 restaurants under CAN CAN brand across different locations in Lithuania. Acquisition of well-known and established restaurant chain places the Group into perfect spot to further expand in Lithuanian market.

The Group divested O'Learys and Action! by Apollo entertainment centers consisting of 9 units. The goal behind this change is to keep focus on Group's scalable core business lines.

The Group purchased remaining 4% of Lido AS's shares from minority shareholder, thus turning Lido AS into fully owned subsidiary.

Vapiano exited Lithuanian market, where it had 2 units. The Group took strategic decision to focus with Vapiano brand on Estonian and Finish markets. Additional unit in Tallinn in Rocca Al Mare shopping mall was successfully opened in March 2026.

Delano started construction of 2 new units in Vilnius, which are expected to be opened in summer and autumn 2026.

Financial Performance

Consolidated revenue 2025/26 financial year amounted to EUR 257 million, representing a 13% (EUR 30 million) increase compared to the prior year. Consolidated EBITDA reached EUR 39,9 million, same level as in 2024/2025: EUR 39.9 million). The Group generated a consolidated net loss of EUR 3.6 million (2024/2025: net profit of EUR 3.8 million). Loss from sale of subsidiary amounted to 4.6 mln eur, also other operating income was lower by EUR 2.1 million as compared to previous period. Depreciation and amortisation expense increased to EUR 28.7 million, an increase of EUR 3.7 million from the prior period. Total finance costs remained on the same level of EUR 10 million (2024/2025: EUR 10.1 million). The consolidated liabilities of the Apollo Group increased by EUR 27 million as at 30 April 2026 compared with the end of previous financial year (total liabilities as at 30 April 2026: EUR 239.8 million; total liabilities as at 30 April 2025: EUR 212.7 million). Interest rate and foreign exchange fluctuations did not have a material impact on the Group's financial results for 2025/2026. Operational transactions are predominantly conducted in euros, mitigating currency exposure. The Group's financing agreements are structured with fixed interest rates. Based on the duration of these contracts and the Group's capitalisation profile, potential Euribor fluctuations are not expected to materially affect liquidity. The Group's customer base consists largely of retail consumers, resulting in immediate cash settlement for the majority of transactions.

Employees

As of 30 April 2026, the Apollo Group employed 3,705 people, an increase of 209 employees compared with the beginning of the financial year. Of the total employees, 33% are based in Estonia, 22% in Lithuania, 38% in Latvia, and 7% in Finland.

Financial risks

According to Terms and Conditions of the Bonds the Group should be in compliance with following financial covenants, which are tested as at the end of each quarter based on published results:

Adjusted equity ratio.

Interest coverage ratio.

Leverage ratio.?

Actual values of financial ratios with explanatory calculations are presented in table below.

(in thousands of euros) 30.04.2026 30.04.2025 1 Equity 21 312 27 880 2 Shareholder's loan and accrued interests 40 403 58 196 3 Loans and borrowings + lease liabilities 191 177 162 982 4 Total liabilities 239 932 212 704 5 IFRS 16 lease liabilities 100 127 102 044 6 pre - IFRS 16 EBITDA (12 months trailing) 21 929 23 894 7 Cash and cash equivalents 18 500 3 205 8 Net interest expenses (12 months trailing) 691 2 430 9 Net debt (3-2-5-7) 32,147 -463 10 Adjusted equity ratio ((1+2)/(1+4-5) 38% 62% 11 Interest coverage ratio (6/8) 31.7 9.8 12 Leverage ratio (9/6) 1.5 0.0

Targeted levels of all financial ratios are met for all reporting periods presented in current financial report. The Group is in compliance with financial covenants and there are no continuing events of default as defined in Terms and Conditions of the Bonds.

Interim condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income

(in thousands of euros) Q4 2025/2026 Q4 2024/2025 2025/2026 2024/2025 Revenue from contracts with customers 60 760 53 890 257 218 227 361 Other operating income 393 916 3 961 6 040 Capitalised development costs 243 161 1 182 585 Goods, materials and services -22 866 -19 971 -96 248 -85 166 Operating expenses -11 168 -10 191 -45 773 -41 285 Employee benefits expense -19 912 -16 862 -80 439 -67 597 Depreciation and amortisation expense -7 716 -6 318 -28 653 -24 980 Profit/(-loss) from sale of subsidiary -50 0 -4 618 -613 Operating profit -315 1 625 6 629 14 345 Finance costs -2 863 -2 261 -9 750 -10 120 Finance income 10 0 10 9 Profit/(-loss) before tax -3 168 -636 -3 111 4 234 Income tax expense -58 13 -503 -433 Profit/(-loss) for the year -3 226 -623 -3 614 3 801 attributable to the equity holders of the parent -3 258 -587 -3 844 2 072 attributable to non-controlling interest 32 -37 230 1 729 Other comprehensive income Total comprehensive income for the year, net of tax -3 226 -623 -3 614 3 801 attributable to the equity holders of the parent -3 258 -587 -3 844 2 072 attributable to non-controlling interest 32 -37 230 1 729

Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position

(in thousands of euros) 30.04.2026 30.04.2025 ASSETS Current assets Cash 18 500 3 205 Trade and other receivables 3 340 4 936 Prepayments 1 579 1 552 Inventories 6 190 6 106 Total current assets 29 608 15 799 Non-current assets Financial assets carried at amortised cost 1 552 1 271 Financial investments at fair value 0 9 000 Property, plant and equipment 154 970 152 695 Intangible assets 75 114 61 820 Total non-current assets 231 635 224 786 TOTAL ASSETS 261 244 240 585 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Loans and borrowings 397 9 325 Lease liabilities 13 427 12 457 Trade and other payables 47 857 49 161 Total current liabilities 61 680 70 942 Non-current liabilities Loans and borrowings 89 007 49 639 Lease liabilities 88 346 91 561 Other non-current financial liabilities 417 562 Deferred tax liabilities 482 0 Total non-current liabilities 178 252 141 762 Total liabilities 239 932 212 704 Equity Issued capital 3 3 Other reserves 86 414 86 414 Accumulated losses -65 104 -58 215 Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 21 312 28 201 Non-controlling interests 0 -321 Total equity 21 312 27 880 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 261 245 240 585

Toomas Tiivel

Chairman of the Management Board

+372 550 5285

toomas.tiivel@apollogroup.ee