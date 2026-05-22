HONG KONG, May 22, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Patents are the core assets of technology enterprises, a solid moat for defending against market competition, and a core yardstick for measuring an enterprise's technical strength and seizing market dominance. At a time when the intelligent vehicle industry is accelerating iteration and intelligent cockpit interaction experience has become a core decision making factor for users, HUD, as the core interactive terminal of intelligent cockpits, has become a key track for automakers' differentiated competition. The depth, breadth and accuracy of patent layout directly determine an enterprise's position and long term development ceiling in the industry.



As the first Hong Kong listed stock in AR interaction, New Vision (02632.HK) has always adhered to the core development strategy of 'R&D driven and innovation led', continuously increased R&D investment, and built a comprehensive, in depth and globally radiating patent system, laying a solid foundation for the Company to maintain technological leadership and lead industry development for a long time.



Upgrading and Expanding Patent Layout, Core Technologies Leading the Industry



In 2025, New Vision maintained strong innovation vitality, with 151 new patent applications filed throughout the year, achieving remarkable results in the commercialization of innovative achievements. As of December 31, 2025, the Company had obtained 228 valid patents in total. Its patents and pending applications fully cover core areas of the entire industrial chain such as HUD optical systems, mechanical structures, software interaction, electronic circuits, testing equipment and methods, forming an all round, multi level and comprehensive technical protection network and keeping core technologies firmly in its own hands.



In terms of patent structure, the Company focuses on breakthroughs in high end core technologies, with a high proportion of invention patents in the industry. It has focused on laying out hardcore technical patents such as underlying optics, algorithms and core devices to build solid core technical barriers. Meanwhile, it has coordinated the layout of utility model and design patents, balancing product structure optimization, practical application and terminal visual experience, realizing the resonance between technological innovation and market demand.



In terms of technical layout, the Company has deeply cultivated four core advantageous fields: optical imaging, AR algorithms, eye box adaptation and system reliability. It has targeted long standing industry pain points such as blurred imaging, limited field of view, poor adaptability and insufficient stability in extreme environments, continuously strengthened differentiated technical barriers, and built an insurmountable innovative advantage for competitors.



Meanwhile, New Vision is accelerating the internationalization of patents. Through the PCT international patent application channel, it has launched the construction of a global intellectual property protection system, and gradually built a patent network covering major global automotive markets such as Asia, Europe and North America. This global patent layout not only further consolidates the Company's international competitive barriers, but also provides solid intellectual property protection for overseas market expansion, laying an important foundation for the Company's localized global operations.



Precise Positioning of Core Patents, Tackling Frontier Technologies to Break Industry Monopoly



Different from the general patent layout in the industry, New Vision focuses more on tackling high value core patents and precisely positions core technologies and next generation technology trends in the AR HUD track.



The Company's self developed bifocal plane AR HUD mass production technology, relying on its complete independent patent system, solves industry pain points of traditional single focal plane HUD such as short imaging distance, poor virtual real integration and insufficient multi scenario adaptation. It enables layered imaging of far and near scenes, greatly improving the safety and intelligent experience of vehicle interaction. At present, this technology has been mass produced on a large scale, becoming a benchmark product for domestic high end AR HUD.



In the global patent layout, the Company has made advance arrangements for AR HUD related technologies, providing core technical patent endorsement for product overseas expansion and building core intellectual property barriers for its participation in competition in the global high end vehicle interaction market.



Empowering Development Through Patents, Industrialization Achievements Highlighting Core Competitiveness



The strategic significance of patent layout has been fully reflected in the development of New Vision, becoming the core driving force for its high quality development.



First, breaking foreign monopoly and realizing independent control of HUD core technologies. In the past, the vehicle HUD market was long monopolized by Japanese and German enterprises, with prominent 'bottleneck' problems in core technologies. Through continuous patent layout and technological innovation, New Vision has gradually got rid of its dependence on foreign capital technologies, provided domestic automakers with independently controllable high end visual interaction products, and promoted the independent development of China's vehicle HUD industry.



Second, building a solid technical moat and consolidating industry leading position. Through an all round and multi level patent layout, New Vision can effectively prevent competitors from imitating technologies and continuously maintain industry leading technological advantages. Relying on the dual advantages of patented technologies and mass production capacity, the Company has so far obtained 106 vehicle models, covering 23 leading mainstream OEMs. Its market share has steadily increased, making it a benchmark enterprise with excellent technology, scale and reputation in the domestic vehicle AR HUD field.



Third, supporting the implementation of global strategy and accelerating overseas market expansion. Based on PCT international patent layout, the Company has built a patent protection network covering major global markets, escorting product overseas expansion and overseas localized operation. It is reported that New Vision has set up subsidiaries in Germany, Hungary and Japan, initially realizing the transformation of localized global operations. It is continuously expanding its global market territory and enhancing the global influence of China's AR interaction technologies.



Efficient Industrialization of Patents, Realizing Commercial Closed Loop Through Technology Value Transformation



Different from some pure technology enterprises and pure technology R&D enterprises that emphasize R&D but neglect application, New Vision's core competitiveness lies in the efficient transformation and industrialization of patented technologies. The Company has built a closed loop transformation system of 'patented technologies ' mass produced products ' market application', realizing efficient linkage among intellectual property rights, core technologies and commercial value. It has rapidly applied core patented technologies to its two core product matrices, CyberLens and CyberVision. Core products such as bifocal plane AR HUD and local dimming PGU have achieved large scale mass production, demonstrating the commercial value of patented technologies.



Meanwhile, the application of patented technologies has not only greatly improved core product performance and successfully solved industry pain points such as sunlight backflow, blurred imaging and extreme environment adaptation, but also achieved precise cost control through platform based design and technical optimization, enhanced product cost performance, helped HUD products quickly penetrate from luxury models to the mass market, and unlocked incremental opportunities in the 100 billion level vehicle interaction market.



In addition, New Vision's core patents also have broad space for external licensing and technical cooperation. Through diversified cooperation modes such as patent licensing, joint technology development and joint R&D, the Company is expected to further explore the derivative value of intellectual property rights, open up new profit spaces, effectively hedge operational risks in a single product market, and further enhance the Company's risk resistance capacity and long term profitability.



From the perspective of industry development, as a leading enterprise in AR interaction, New Vision builds core competitiveness with patents and breaks the industry ceiling with technical reserves. Through precise, three dimensional and global intellectual property layout, it continuously expands the technical boundary of vehicle AR interaction. The Company has not only broken foreign technological monopoly, but also promoted China's AR interaction technology to gradually move onto the global stage.







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