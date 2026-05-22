Bellefonte, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2026) - The Dr. Wade Newman Award for Entrepreneurs officially announces the opening of its annual application cycle, offering a platform for undergraduate students across the United States to showcase their innovative business concepts and commitment to community service. This award honors the career and values of Dr. Wade Newman, a dedicated dental professional and community leader whose professional trajectory exemplifies the intersection of entrepreneurship and public service.





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The Dr. Wade Newman Award for Entrepreneurs is designed to identify and support students who demonstrate a clear vision for the future of business and a proactive approach to problem-solving. By focusing on the potential for positive industry and community impact, the program seeks to foster the next generation of leaders who prioritize both innovation and integrity in their professional pursuits.

To qualify for the award, applicants must be currently enrolled as undergraduate students at an accredited college or university within the United States. Candidates are required to demonstrate a genuine interest in entrepreneurship, business development, or innovation. The selection process centers on an original essay, between 750 and 1,000 words, responding to a prompt that asks students to describe a passionate entrepreneurial venture and the strategies they will employ to overcome potential challenges while benefiting their community.

Dr. Wade Newman established this initiative to encourage academic excellence and practical creativity. Having served as a police officer before pursuing his Doctorate of Dental Surgery, Dr. Wade Newman understands the importance of diverse experiences in shaping an entrepreneurial mindset. His background, which includes serving as a Lieutenant Colonel in the Air National Guard and founding Eagle Valley Family Dentistry, serves as the foundation for this program's emphasis on perseverance and leadership.

As an annual award, this program continues to grow its impact, reaching students from various academic backgrounds who share a common goal of driving progress through ethical business practices. The evaluation committee prioritizes entries that reflect a unique perspective and a structured plan for professional growth.

Submissions for the current cycle are being accepted through the official scholarship portal. The deadline for all application materials is July 15, 2026. Following a rigorous review of all entries, the winner of the Dr. Wade Newman Award for Entrepreneurs will be announced on August 15, 2026.

For more information regarding the application process, full eligibility requirements, and the legacy of Dr. Wade Newman, interested parties are encouraged to visit the official website.

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Source: GRW