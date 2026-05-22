Santa Barbara, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2026) - The Dr. Ranjan Rajbanshi Scholarship for Medical Students officially announces its nationwide scholarship opportunity designed to support undergraduate students who are pursuing careers in medicine, dentistry, healthcare, and related medical fields. Founded by Dr. Ranjan Rajbanshi, the scholarship reflects a continued commitment to advancing healthcare education and encouraging the next generation of medical professionals.





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The Dr. Ranjan Rajbanshi Scholarship for Medical Students offers a one-time award to undergraduate students enrolled at accredited colleges or universities. The scholarship seeks applicants who demonstrate academic motivation, a passion for healthcare, and a desire to make meaningful contributions to patients and communities through future professional work.

The announcement marks another milestone in Dr. Ranjan Rajbanshi's longstanding dedication to education, clinical excellence, and professional development within the healthcare field. Through this initiative, Dr. Ranjan Rajbanshi aims to recognize students who show strong leadership potential and a genuine commitment to improving healthcare outcomes.

Applicants for the Dr. Ranjan Rajbanshi Scholarship for Medical Students must submit an original essay addressing the following prompt: "What inspired you to pursue a career in medicine or healthcare, and how do you hope to make a meaningful impact on patients and communities through your future work?" Essays must range between 500 and 1,000 words and clearly communicate the applicant's goals, motivation, and long-term vision for healthcare.

The scholarship remains open to undergraduate students from across the United States who are either currently pursuing or planning to pursue careers in medicine, dentistry, healthcare, or related disciplines. The selection process focuses on academic ambition, originality of thought, and dedication to serving communities through healthcare innovation and patient-centered care.

Dr. Ranjan Rajbanshi brings decades of experience in dentistry, oral biology research, and patient care to the scholarship initiative. Dr. Ranjan Rajbanshi earned a Bachelor of Science in Dental Surgery from Dhaka University before advancing studies in the United States through a Master of Science in Oral Biology at the UCLA School of Dentistry. During academic research work at UCLA, Dr. Ranjan Rajbanshi contributed to oral cancer research as a Student Research Laboratory Associate under Professor Robert H. Chiu.

Beyond academic achievement, Dr. Ranjan Rajbanshi has built an extensive clinical career serving diverse patient populations in both international and U.S.-based dental settings. Professional experience includes clinical service at Patan Hospital in Nepal and leadership roles with Western Dental in California as a General Dentist and Managing Dentist. Dr. Ranjan Rajbanshi also operated private dental practices serving communities throughout California.

The scholarship initiative reflects Dr. Ranjan Rajbanshi's belief that future healthcare professionals benefit from educational support, mentorship, and opportunities that encourage long-term success. Continued training in implant dentistry, esthetic dentistry, orthodontics, and pediatric oral health further demonstrates Dr. Ranjan Rajbanshi's commitment to lifelong learning and advancement within healthcare professions.

Applications for the Dr. Ranjan Rajbanshi Scholarship for Medical Students remain open until December 15, 2026. The scholarship recipient will be officially announced on January 15, 2027.

Students interested in applying or learning more about eligibility requirements and submission guidelines may visit the official scholarship website.

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Source: GRW