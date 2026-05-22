MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 22
MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
LEI: 21380075RRMI7D4NQS20
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for MIGO Opportunities Trust plc at the close of business on 21 May 2026 was 418.26p (ex-income) 423.95p (cum income).
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
22 May 2026
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